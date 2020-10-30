Oct. 30 (UPI) -- The NFL is not expected to fine Atlanta Falcons defensive end Charles Harris for his hit on Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, which resulted in his ejection from the Thursday Night Football matchup.

A source told NFL Network -- a TV network owned by the league -- that Harris is not likely to see a suspension, but faces a possible fine for the hit. Harris' hit on Bridgewater came in the third quarter of the Falcons' 25-17 win on Thursday in Charlotte, N.C.

Bridgewater scrambled before he tripped and fell down in the backfield at the start of the sequence. Harris then came flying in and delivered a hit to Bridgewater's head and neck area when the Panthers quarterback was on the ground. Bridgewater then visited the Panthers sideline tent to be checked for a concussion.

He sat out until he cleared the concussion protocol and returned in the fourth quarter.

Bridgewater completed 15 of 23 passes for 176 yards, one touchdown and an interception in the loss. He also had 30 rushing yards.

The Panthers quarterback said he didn't know who hit him at the time of the collision, but his teammates praised him for his toughness and were more critical of Harris.

"Yeah, I thought it was a cheap shot," Panthers running back Mike Davis told reporters after the game. "It was late, hit him on the neck. You hate to see that."

Bridgewater was also sacked three times in the loss.

"Teddy is tough, he came back out there on the field," Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel said. "He showed that and he finished the game with us."

The Panthers face the Kansas City Chiefs at 1 p.m. EDT on Nov. 8 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.