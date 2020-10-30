Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan said he hopes the team's latest victory -- a 25-17 win over the Carolina Panthers on Thursday Night Football -- can be the "start of something" after their 1-6 start to the season.
Ryan completed 21 of 30 passes for 281 yards and an interception in the win on Thursday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. He also had a rushing touchdown.
"It just felt like it was going to be a different night," Ryan told reporters. "I hope it's the start of something."
Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones broke loose for 137 yards and seven catches in the win. Deion Jones, Isaiah Oliver and Dante Fowler Jr. each had sacks for Atlanta. Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo made four field goals.
"We have been in it in every game we've played this year," Ryan said. "We've had some crazy losses. I believe we have the caliber of team to be in every game this season. That's the mindset we have."
The Falcons took a 3-0 lead when Koo made a 20-yard field goal on the game's first possession. The Panthers responded with a six-play, 52-yard scoring drive, which was capped off by a 12-yard Curtis Samuel rushing touchdown.
Atlanta then got another Koo field goal to cut the Carolina lead to 7-6. The Panthers pushed their lead to 14-6 with a Teddy Bridgewater touchdown toss to Samuel 2:12 into the second quarter.
Ryan then broke free for a 13-yard rushing score on the next drive to cut the Panthers lead to 14-13. Koo then made his third field goal just before the break to give the Falcons a 16-14 lead at halftime.
He also made a 29-yard attempt on Atlanta's first drive of the second half. Joey Slye then made a field goal for the Panthers on the resulting third-quarter possession.
The Falcons answered the Slye field goal with an 11-play, 70-yard touchdown drive. Todd Gurley ran for a three-yard rushing score to cap off that possession. Neither team posted points for the final 11 minutes of the game.
"Tough loss," said Bridgewater, who completed 15 of 23 passes for 176 yards, a touchdown and an interception for the Panthers.
"We've just got to find ways to finish these games. That can't be the common thing around here, coming up short. We get this weekend off, we're at the midpoint of the season, I think it's a good time for us to reflect -- see some of the things we've done well the first half of the season and see what we need to improve on."
The Panthers (3-5) face the Kansas City Chiefs at 1 p.m. EDT on Nov. 8 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Falcons (2-6) host the Denver Broncos at 1 p.m. EDT on Nov. 8 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
This week in the National Football League
Dallas Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott (L) is stopped by Washington's Landon Collins during their game at FedEx Field in Landover, Md., on Sunday, where the Cowboys lost
to Washington 25-3. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
Washington's Antonio Gibson (C) celebrates a touchdown. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
Washington's Logan Thomas makes a 15-yard touchdown reception. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
A security officer stands in front of fan cutouts. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
The Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence (L) checks on injured Washington's Morgan Moses. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
San Francisco 49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr (C) charges towards the end zone while chased by New England Patriots defensive back Jonathan Jones (R) on a 16-yard touchdown carry at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., on Sunday, where the 49ers won
33-6. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
The Patriots' Cam Newton (C) throws a pass. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
The 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo celebrates after teammate Jeff Wilson Jr. (not pictured) scored on a three-yard carry. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
Garoppolo (L) is pulled down by the Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) throws a pass in the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts on Sunday, October 25, 2020. The 49ers defeated the Patriots 33-6. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen (C) runs the ball against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., on Sunday, where the Bills won 18-10. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo
The Bills' Tyler Bass (C) attempts a field goal kick. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo
New York Jets' Sam Darnold (R) hands off to Frank Gore. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo
Allen warms up before the game against the Jets. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo
The Bills' Jordan Poyer (R) defends the Jets' Denzel Mims. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo
New Orleans Saints' Latavius Murray (C) is tackled by Carolina Panthers defenders at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday, where the Saints won 27-24. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo
The Saints' Marquez Callaway (R) catches a pass. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI. | License Photo
The Saints' Alvin Kamara (R) runs past the Panthers' cornerback Troy Pride. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI. | License Photo
The Saints' Tre'Quan Smith catches a pass. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI. | License Photo