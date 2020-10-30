Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver John Ross revealed Friday on social media that he has requested a trade because of his diminished role with the team.

Ross, who hasn't played in four of the Bengals' past five games, also refuted reports that questioned whether the speedy wideout still liked playing football.

"It's not a secret that I have requested a trade," Ross wrote on Twitter. "Trade me if this [is] how y'all feel. I'm healthy and eager to play. I know I can be productive. It's hard to love something when [you're] not actually participating in it. Believe me, it's not football that I don't like."

To this point, Ross' only offensive numbers this year came in the Bengals' season-opening loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. In that matchup, he caught two passes for 17 yards. He is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans due to an undisclosed illness.

Ross was a full participant at practice Wednesday but missed the next two days. He has been listed on the team's injury report with an illness on three separate occasions this season, and all have occurred after he was a healthy scratch in Weeks 3 and 4.

When asked Friday about Ross' injury designation for this week's game, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said the receiver was battling stomach issues.

"He's sick," Taylor said. "His stomach bothers him. It is what it is. He's listed with [an] illness, and he's trying to work through it."

Ross, who was the No. 9 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Washington, has struggled to find consistent success in four seasons with the Bengals. Due to injuries and an inability to crack the rotation, he has appeared in only 27 games in Cincinnati.

In those 27 appearances, Ross has recorded 51 receptions for 733 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday.