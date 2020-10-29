Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Aaron Rodgers tops my Week 8 fantasy football quarterback rankings for 2020.

Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, Tom Brady and Russell Wilson round out my Top 5 options for Week 8. Lamar Jackson, Carson Wentz, Joe Burrow, Kirk Cousins and Josh Allen also land in my Top 10.

Advertisement

I also would consider starting Derek Carr, Jimmy Garoppolo and Nick Foles this week if you are desperate at the position.

Monitor the status for each of your players' games this week as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact the NFL schedule. Washington Football Team, Arizona Cardinals, Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans players should be removed from all starting lineups, as those teams have Week 8 byes.

Check out my weekly waiver wire article for candidates to add to your roster before your Week 8 matchup.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's top 20 quarterback rankings:

TOP SHELF

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers ranks third in the NFL with 17 passing touchdowns and has just two interceptions. He also threw four touchdowns in Week 7 and should have another stellar performance in Week 8.

Advertisement

This week, the Packers face a Minnesota Vikings defense that has allowed the seventh-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks. I expect Rodgers to throw for at least 300 yards and three scores in Week 8. He is my top quarterback.

Los Angeles Chargers rookie Justin Herbert is my No. 3 option for Week 8. Herbert has thrown multiple touchdown passes in each of his last three starts. He threw for a season-high 347 yards in Week 7, with three passing scores and a rushing touchdown.

Herbert should post great fantasy football stats again in Week 8, when the Chargers battle a Denver Broncos defense that has allowed the 11th-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz lands at No. 7 in my Week 8 rankings. Wentz has thrown two touchdown passes in each of his last three games. This week, the Eagles face a Dallas Cowboys defense that has allowed the 10th-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks.

Wentz is a great bye week fill-in option for Week 8. He also can be used as a streamer down the stretch if you are weak at quarterback.

Derek Carr of the Las Vegas Raiders is another solid bye week replacement option. Carr is my No. 11 quarterback for Week 8.

The Raiders quarterback has thrown at least two touchdown passes in each of his last five games. He should do so once again in Week 8, when the Raiders face a Cleveland Browns defense that has allowed the fourth-most touchdown passes to quarterbacks.

Advertisement

The Browns also just allowed Cincinnati Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow to throw for 406 yards and three scores. Carr is a great quarterback streamer for the rest of the season.

LONGSHOTS

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is my No. 13 option. Garoppolo has a great matchup this week against a Seattle Seahawks defense that has allowed the second-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks.

Garoppolo failed to throw a touchdown pass in Week 7, but threw three touchdown passes in Week 6. I expect him to throw at least two touchdown tosses against this beatable secondary.

Nick Foles of the Chicago Bears is another player who can be thrown into your quarterback slot if your regular starter has a Week 8 bye. Foles did not throw a touchdown pass in Week 7, but should rebound this week when he faces the New Orleans Saints.

The Saints are tied for allowing the second-most passing scores to quarterbacks (17) and have allowed the fifth-most fantasy points per game to the position.

Foles is my No. 16 quarterback.

Week 8 fantasy football quarterback rankings

1. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers vs. MIN

2. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs vs. NYJ

3. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers at DEN

4. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NYG

5. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks vs. SF

Advertisement

6. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens vs. PIT

7. Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles vs. DAL

8. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals vs. TEN

9. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings at GB

10. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills vs. NE

11. Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders at CLE

12. Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans at CIN

13. Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers at SEA

14. Teddy Bridgewater, Carolina Panthers vs. ATL

15. Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns vs. LV

16. Nick Foles, Chicago Bears vs. NO

17. Matthew Stafford, Detroit Lions vs. IND

18. Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers at BAL

19. Cam Newton, New England Patriots at BUF

20. Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams at MIA