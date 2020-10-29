Oct. 29 (UPI) -- The Dallas Cowboys have released Dontari Poe -- a 346-pound defensive tackle -- after they determined that he was "overweight."

Dallas made the move Wednesday. The Cowboys also released cornerback Daryl Worley. The moves came a day after the NFC East franchise traded Pro Bowl defensive end Everson Griffen to the Detroit Lions.

"When you're 30 pounds overweight and you're not doing anything about what's keeping you from performing well on the field, there is no reason to get into the other stuff," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told ESPN.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy did not address the moves on Wednesday when he met with reporters.

Poe, 30, entered the league as the No. 11 overall pick by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2012 NFL Draft. He played for the Chiefs until he signed with the Atlanta Falcons in 2017. He spent the 2018 and 2019 seasons with the Carolina Panthers.

The two-time Pro Bowl selection signed a two-year deal with the Cowboys last off-season. Poe had seven total tackles in seven starts this season for the 2-5 Cowboys.

Worley, 25, signed a one-year deal last off-season with the Cowboys. The third-round pick by the Carolina Panthers in the 2016 NFL Draft had 14 tackles and a pass defensed in seven games this season. He had four starts for the Cowboys.

The Cowboys have allowed the most points and sixth-most yards in the NFL this season. They have also allowed the most rushing yards and have forced the fewest turnovers in the league.

The Cowboys face the Philadelphia Eagles at 8:20 p.m. EDT on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.