Oct. 28 (UPI) -- A.J. Brown, Davante Adams, D.K. Metcalf, Keenan Allen and Kenny Golladay top my Week 8 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for 2020.

Adam Thielen, Tyreek Hill, Julio Jones, Mike Evans and Marquise Brown round out my Top 10 options for Week 8. Nelson Agholor and Jarvis Landry also are among my favorite starts this week.

Advertisement

You should target players who have a good chance to score a touchdown and get a lot of looks from their respective quarterbacks when considering who to start at wide receiver.

Monitor the status for each of your players' games this week as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact the NFL schedule. Washington Football Team, Arizona Cardinals, Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans players should be removed from all starting lineups, as those teams have Week 8 byes.

Check out my weekly waiver wire article for candidates to add to your roster before your Week 8 matchup.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's rankings:

TOP SHELF

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown has been fantastic in his last three starts and went off for a season-high 153 yards and a score in Week 7. I expect another big performance in Week 8 when the Titans battle the Cincinnati Bengals.

Advertisement

Brown has scored in three consecutive games. He should eclipse 100 yards and score again in this matchup. He is my top wide receiver for Week 8.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams is No. 2 in my Week 8 rankings. Adams had a season-high 196 yards and two scores on 13 catches in Week 7. He also should dominate the Minnesota Vikings in Week 8.

RELATED Jaden Michael to play Colin Kaepernick in Ava DuVernay Netflix series

The Vikings have allowed the second-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers. They are also tied for allowing a league-high 12 scores to the position. Adams should help lead your team to a victory this week.

SNEAKY PLAYS

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without Chris Godwin in Week 8, which should lead to more targets for Mike Evans. Evans lands at No. 9 in my rankings.

The Buccaneers pass catcher hasn't scored since Week 5, but already has six scores this season. This week he'll battle a New York Giants secondary that has allowed the seventh-most receiving yards to wide receivers. Start Evans as a WR1.

Marquise Brown hasn't had a great season so far, but he should rebound in Week 8 when the Baltimore Ravens battle the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers defense has played very well overall, but has allowed the seventh-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers.

Brown should come close to 100 receiving yards and has a shot to score in this Monday Night Football matchup. He is my No. 10 option for Week 8.

Advertisement

LONGSHOTS

Nelson Agholor of the Las Vegas Raiders is my No. 23 option for the week. Agholor can be used as a low-end WR2 or high-end WR3 in Week 8 as the Raiders battle a Cleveland Browns defense that has allowed the third-most fantasy points per game to the position.

The Browns should struggle to contain the Raiders speed at wide receiver. Agholor has scored in three consecutive games and had a season-high nine targets for five catches and 107 yards in Week 7.

Keep him in your lineup for Week 8 and expect WR2 production.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is out for the season. That should open the door for Jarvis Landry to produce better fantasy football statistics down the stretch.

Landry has yet to score this season, but has a great shot to reach the end zone in Week 8. I also expect Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield to target Landry at least 10 times in a matchup against a Las Vegas Raiders defense that was just torched by Tom Brady for five touchdowns.

Landry is my No. 24 option and can be started as a low-end WR2 or high-end WR3, but is better in points-per-reception leagues.

Week 8 fantasy football wide receiver rankings

1. A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans at CIN

2. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers vs. MIN

3. D.K. Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks vs. SF

Advertisement

4. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers at DEN

5. Kenny Golladay, Detroit Lions vs. IND

6. Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings at GB

7. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs vs. NYJ

8. Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons at CAR

9. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NYG

10. Marquise Brown, Baltimore Ravens vs. PIT

11. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills vs. NE

12. Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals vs. TEN

13. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks vs. SF

14. Robby Anderson, Carolina Panthers vs. ATL

15. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings at GB

16. Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons at CAR

17. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams at MIA

18. Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys at PHI

19. Allen Robinson, Chicago Bears vs. NO

20. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers at BAL

21. Cole Beasley, Buffalo Bills vs. NE

22. Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams at MIA

23. Nelson Agholor, Las Vegas Raiders at CLE

24. Jarvis Landry, Cleveland Browns vs. LV

25. D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers vs. ATL

26. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals vs. TEN

27. Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers at SEA

Advertisement

28. Chase Claypool, Pittsburgh Steelers at BAL

29. Travis Fulgham, Philadelphia Eagles vs. DAL

30. Preston Williams, Miami Dolphins vs. LAR

31. Scott Miller, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NYG

32. Rashard Higgins, Cleveland Browns vs. LV

33. Darius Slayton, New York Giants vs. TB

34. Henry Ruggs III, Las Vegas Raiders at CLE

35. T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis Colts at DET

36. Greg Ward, Philadelphia Eagles vs. DAL

37. Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers at DEN

38. Corey Davis, Tennessee Titans at CIN

39. DeVante Parker, Miami Dolphins vs. LAR

40. Mecole Hardman, Kansas City Chiefs vs. NYJ

41. Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers at BAL

42. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Green Bay Packers vs. MIN

43. Sterling Shepard, New York Giants vs. TB

44. Marvin Jones, Detroit Lions vs. IND

45. Tre'Quan Smith, New Orleans Saints at CHI

46. Demarcus Robinson, Kansas City Chiefs vs. NYJ

47. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys at PHI

48. Denzel Mims, New York Jets at KC

49. A.J. Green, Cincinnati Bengals vs. TEN

50. Michael Gallup, Dallas Cowboys at PHI