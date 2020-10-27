Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Clemson Tigers star quarterback Trevor Lawrence has left the door open for a possible return to the school next season.

Lawrence, widely considered the likely No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, told reporters Tuesday that he hasn't ruled out returning to Clemson for his senior season instead of going pro. He previously said he planned on heading to the NFL after this season -- his junior year.

"My mindset has been that I'm going to move on," Lawrence said Tuesday. "But who knows? There's a lot of things that could happen."

Lawrence, who is from Cartersville, Ga., has posted a 31-1 record as a starting college quarterback. He has the Tigers in position for a sixth straight ACC title and another trip to the College Football Playoff this season.

The 6-foot-6 Lawrence is set to graduate in December with a bachelor's degree in marketing.

"No matter where I go -- whether that's across the country or whether it's close to home, whether I stay another year -- we'll work it out," Lawrence said.

As of now, the New York Jets are in position to hold the No. 1 pick in next spring's draft. The Jets are 0-7 and the league's only winless team this season.