Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Leonard Floyd and the Los Angeles Rams defense held the Chicago Bears to 49 rushing yards, forced two turnovers and had four sacks for a dominant victory on Monday Night Football.
Floyd had two sacks in the 24-10 win on Monday at SoFi Stadium. Justin Hollins had another sack for the Rams and Greg Gaines and Aaron Donald added a half sack apiece in the victory.
Jalen Ramsey and Taylor Rapp each intercepted Bears quarterback Nick Foles, who completed 28 of 40 passes for 261 yards but failed to throw a touchdown pass. He was intercepted twice.
"Great job by our team to get the win," Rams coach Sean McVay told reporters. "I thought our defense was outstanding, from start to finish they did such a great job. Some key turnovers, some key fourth down stops.
"Leonard Floyd came through in a big way against his former team. I thought offensively, we did enough early on in the game to get that lead. We were just really trying to get the clock, kind of just run out that game and make sure when [we were] up 24-3, that we closed it out."
The Rams and Bears punted on the game's first three possessions. Rams quarterback Jared Goff then threw a four-yard touchdown pass to Josh Reynolds for a 7-0 lead. The Bears answered with an eight-play, 58-yard scoring drive that was capped with a 42-yard field goal by Bears kicker Cairo Santos.
Rams kicker Sam Sloman made a 22-yard attempt to make the score 10-3 at halftime.
Los Angeles added another touchdown when Malcolm Brown ran for a one-yard score about seven minutes into the second half. Rapp later intercepted Foles to lead to another Rams score, a touchdown pass from Goff to tight end Gerald Everett with 1:39 remaining in the third quarter.
Bears linebacker Robert Quinn then forced a Robert Woods fumble with 7:35 remaining. Eddie Jackson recovered the fumble for Chicago and ran for an eight-yard score for the final points of the game.
Goff completed 23 of 33 passes for 219 yards and two scores for the Rams.
The Rams (5-2) next face the Miami Dolphins at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami and the Bears (5-2) will host the New Orleans Saints at 4:25 p.m. at Soldier Field.
