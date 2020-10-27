Oct. 27 (UPI) -- The Dallas Cowboys traded former Pro Bowl defensive end Everson Griffen to the Detroit Lions for a conditional draft pick, the team announced Tuesday.

The Cowboys received a conditional sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft that could become as high as a fifth-rounder, according to the team. The trade also allows Dallas to shed half of Griffen's $6 million salary.

"This year has been a journey for my family," Griffen wrote Tuesday on social media. "I was so blessed to be able to spend this time with the Dallas Cowboys. I want to thank the Jones family and Coach [Mike] McCarthy for the opportunity."

The addition of Griffen gives the Lions another pass-rushing option to shore up one of the biggest holes on their defense. Through six games this season, Detroit sits near the bottom of the league with only eight total sacks.

The #DallasCowboys have traded DE Everson Griffen to the Detroit Lions for a conditional draft pick. Breaking News | @LGUS— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) October 27, 2020

Griffen, who spent his first 10 seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, signed a one-year deal with the Cowboys in August. In seven games, he recorded 20 total tackles, 2 1/2 sacks and 14 quarterback pressures.

Due to the NFL's COVID-19 protocols, the 32-year-old Griffen won't be able to make his Lions debut until Nov. 8, when Detroit plays in Minnesota.