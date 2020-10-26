Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Russell Wilson and Kyler Murray threw three touchdowns apiece before Zane Gonzalez made a 48-yard field goal to lead the Arizona Cardinals to an overtime win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday Night Football.

Murray completed 34 of 48 passes for 360 yards, three scores and one interception in the 37-34 thriller at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. He also had a rushing touchdown in the overtime victory.

Advertisement

"These are the games you dream about," Murray told reporters. "These are the games you want to be a part of. You have to win to be a part of them. I'm super proud of our team not giving up.

"We kept battling. That's huge for us."

Wilson completed 33 of 50 passes for 388 yards, three scores and three interceptions. Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett went off for 200 yards and three touchdowns on 15 receptions.

The Seahawks and Cardinals combined for 1,091 total yards.

"They are a great football team," Wilson said. "We knew it was going to be a battle. It always is down here whenever we play. Nothing really changes, we just have to tighten up some things and I have to be better."

Wilson connected with Lockett for a three-yard score on the first drive of the game before the Seahawks added on a Jason Myers field goal for an early 10-0 lead.

The Cardinals responded with a nine-play, 67-yard touchdown drive. Murray threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to DeAndre Hopkins to end the drive with 2:45 remaining in the first quarter.

Myers made another field goal at the start of the second quarter to give Seattle a 13-7 lead. The Seahawks then used a six-play, 97-yard drive to take a 20-7 lead. Running back Carlos Hyde ran for a 24-yard score to end that drive.

Murray threw a seven-yard touchdown toss to Christian Kirk on the next possession to cut the Seahawks lead to 20-14 before Wilson responded with a 47-yard touchdown pass to Lockett to give momentum back to Seattle.

Gonzalez made a 49-yard field goal to make the score 27-17 at halftime.

The Seahawks and Cardinals exchanged punts to start the second half before Murray orchestrated a 12-play, 88-yard touchdown drive. He ran for a five-yard score to cut Seattle's lead to three.

Wilson threw his third touchdown pass to Lockett with 6:50 remaining to give the Seahawks a 10-point advantage before the Cardinals rallied to force overtime.

Murray threw an eight-yard touchdown pass to Kirk with 2:33 remaining before the Cardinals defense forced a Seahawks punt on the next possession.

The Cardinals put together an eight-play drive and marched to the Seattle 26-yard line before Gonzalez split the uprights as time expired.

The Seahawks punted on the first drive of overtime before Gonzalez missed wide left on a game-winning field goal attempt. Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons then intercepted Wilson on the Seahawks next drive.

Murray got the Cardinals to the Seattle 30-yard line to set up Gonzalez for his game-winner.

"It was a great team win," Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson said. "To come from behind and face adversity throughout the whole game and continue to stick with it shows we are battle-tested."

Peterson, Simmons and Budda Baker each intercepted Wilson in the victory.

"It's about takeaways, because they are going to get their yards," Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said. "They made the [turnovers] at crucial points. When the game was on the line, they showed up biggest.

"That will build some confidence moving forward. Their is a lot to clean up, but everybody came together in overtime and we found a way."

Hopkins had 10 catches for 103 yards and a score in the win. Cardinals running back Chase Edmunds had 145 yards from scrimmage on 12 touches.

The Seahawks (5-1) next host the San Francisco 49ers at 4:25 p.m. EDT on Sunday at CenturyLink Field and the Cardinals (5-2) have a Week 8 bye before they host the Miami Dolphins at 4:25 p.m. EDT on Nov. 8.