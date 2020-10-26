Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Arizona Cardinals starting running back Kenyan Drake is expected to miss multiple games because of an ankle injury.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media on Monday that Drake will miss a few weeks due to a slight tear in a ligament in his ankle. According to the outlets, the team is treating Drake's injury like a high ankle sprain.

Advertisement

Drake suffered the injury late in the fourth quarter of the Cardinals' overtime win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday night and didn't return. He was carted to the locker room with a towel over his head.

Prior to his departure, Drake had 14 carries for 34 yards and one reception for seven yards.

Without Drake, the Cardinals will rely on backup tailback Chase Edmonds to be their primary ball carrier. He recorded 58 rushing yards on five carries and seven catches for 87 yards in Arizona's 37-34 win over Seattle.

Behind Edmonds, the Cardinals' backfield group includes Eno Benjamin, D.J. Foster and Jonathan Ward.

Drake, who is playing the 2020-21 season on a transition tender worth about $8.5 million, leads the Cardinals with 512 rushing yards. He also has notched four rushing touchdowns this year.