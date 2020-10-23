Oct. 23 (UPI) -- The New Orleans Saints will be without top wide receivers Michael Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders for their game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.
The team announced Friday that Sanders, the Saints' second-leading receiver this season, is out for Sunday's matchup after landing on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Thomas, who was already dealing with an ankle sprain, was ruled out with a hamstring injury.
Saints head coach Sean Payton told reporters Friday that Sanders -- who practiced Wednesday and Thursday -- tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday, leading to his placement on the COVID-19 list. The team then tested about 20 people who might have been in contact with Sanders, but all of them tested negative.
However, Payton said backup cornerback Ken Crawley will be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list as a precaution because of his close contact with Sanders.
"We found out [Thursday]. He wasn't feeling well," Payton said. "Right away, [director of sports medicine] Beau [Lowery] sent him to our doctors for one of our tests. That came back positive. After that happened, we traced those players he was around, coaches -- we actually tested about 20 more people that might have been near him, and those all came back negative.
"Ken Crawley, for instance, came back with a time frame that puts him out, so he'll show up as COVID but without a positive test. It's more of a precaution."
Sanders becomes the second Saints player to test positive for the coronavirus this season. Running back Dwayne Washington spent time on the team's COVID-19 list in training camp and early in the season.
Sanders caught a career-best 12 passes for 122 yards in the Saints' Week 5 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. New Orleans had a bye in Week 6.
Thomas will now miss his fifth straight game. He suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 1 and was benched for disciplinary reasons in Week 5.
