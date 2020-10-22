Oct. 22 (UPI) -- The Baltimore Ravens are acquiring former Pro Bowl defensive end Yannick Ngakoue in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media that Baltimore will send a 2021 third-round draft pick and a conditional fifth-round selection in 2022 to the Vikings in exchange for Ngakoue. According to the outlets, the standout defensive lineman will fly to Baltimore in the next 24 hours to go through COVID-19 testing so he can join the team next week.

Baltimore announced the deal Thursday on social media, saying the agreement is pending a physical.

Ravens Flock— Yannick Ngakoue (@YannickNgakoue) October 22, 2020

The Ravens had attempted to acquire Ngakoue in recent months, according to ESPN. Ngakoue, who grew up in Bowie, Md., and starred at the University of Maryland before being drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2016, wanted to land in Baltimore all along.

"We are excited to add Yannick Ngakoue to our football team," Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said. "Yannick is someone who we are very familiar with going back to the draft process years ago. He is an exciting player and a dangerous pass-rusher who makes us better.

"Yannick grew up here. He's the type of person we welcome in our building. Finally, we are not finished building this team, as we continue to chase our ultimate goals."

The Vikings initially acquired Ngakoue on Aug. 30 after trading a 2021 second-round pick and a 2022 conditional fifth-round choice to the Jaguars. He recorded 12 total tackles, five sacks, two forced fumbles and seven quarterback hits in six games with Minnesota.

