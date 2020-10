Former San Francisco 49ers defensive end Aaron Lynch unretired on Wednesday and can rejoin the Jacksonville Jaguars active roster. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Former Chicago Bears defensive end Aaron Lynch has ended his retirement and is set to rejoin the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Lynch was reinstated on Wednesday from the NFL's reserve/retired list and added to the Jaguars' exempt list. He now needs to go through five days of COVID-19 testing as part of the league's protocol. Lynch could be eligible to report to the Jaguars facility as soon as Monday.

The 6-foot-5, 285-pound defensive end entered the league as a fifth-round pick by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2014 NFL Draft. Lynch joined the Bears before the 2018 season. He signed with the Jaguars on May 5 before he retired three months later due to personal reasons.

Lynch, 27, had a career-high 6.5 sacks in 2015. He had six total tackles, three tackles for a loss, two sacks and two passes defensed in 16 games during his final season in 2019 with the Bears.

The South Florida product has 105 total tackles, 36 tackles for a loss, 20 sacks, 10 passes defensed, an interception and a fumble recovery in 73 career appearances. He has 22 career starts.

The Jaguars face the Los Angeles Chargers at 4:25 p.m. EDT on Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.