Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Kyler Murray tops my Week 7 fantasy football quarterback rankings for 2020.

Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson and Justin Herbert round out my Top 5 options for Week 7. Josh Allen, Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger, Matthew Stafford and Deshaun Watson land in my Top 10.

I also would consider starting Teddy Bridgewater, Andy Dalton and Kyle Allen this week if you are desperate at the position.

Monitor the status for each of your players' games this week as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact the NFL schedule. Minnesota Vikings, Miami Dolphins, Baltimore Ravens and Indianapolis Colts players should be removed from all starting lineups, as those teams have Week 7 byes.

Check out my weekly waiver wire article for options of players to add at each position.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's top 20 quarterback rankings:

TOP SHELF

The Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray threw two touchdown passes and ran for 74 yards and a touchdown in Week 6. He is my No. 1 quarterback for Week 7 as he heads into a matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks have allowed the second-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks.

I expect the Arizona Cardinals and Seahawks to have a shootout, with Murray reaching the end zone at least once on the ground and twice through the air. He is an elite option for the rest of the season.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is my No. 2 option. Rodgers threw at least two touchdown passes in each of his first four games this season before he failed to reach the end zone in Week 6.

I expect the future Hall of Famer to rebound this week with a three-touchdown performance against the Houston Texans, who have allowed 13 touchdown passes and have just one interception this season.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has eight touchdown passes over his last three games. I expect him to throw for three more scores in Week 7 when the Buccaneers battle the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders are tied for allowing the 10th-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks.

Brady is my No. 7 option for Week 7.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is my No. 11 option. Bridgewater is a great streaming option or a bye week fill in as he heads into a matchup against the New Orleans Saints, who have allowed the second-most passing scores this season despite already having their bye week.

The Saints have also allowed the fourth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks. I expect Bridgewater to throw at least two touchdown passes.

LONGSHOTS

Andy Dalton had a forgettable debut on Monday for the Dallas Cowboys, but I expect the veteran quarterback to improve down the stretch. Dalton should be a usable bye week fill in if you are desperate for a quarterback.

I expect Dalton to throw at least two touchdown passes this week when the Cowboys face the Washington Football Team. Washington has tied for allowing the 10th-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks. Dalton is my No. 18 option.

Kyle Allen is another player who should only by in your Week 7 lineup if you are desperate at quarterback.

Allen threw two touchdown passes in Week 6. The Washington Football Team quarterback should post similar statistics in Week 7 when Washington battles the Dallas Cowboys, who just allowed Kyler Murray to light up their defense.

The Cowboys have allowed the seventh-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks and have allowed the most points in the NFL, on a per-game basis. Allen is my No. 19 quarterback for Week 7.

Week 7 fantasy football quarterback rankings

1. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals vs. SEA

2. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers at HOU

3. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs at DEN

4. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks at ARI

5. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers vs. JAX

6. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills at NYJ

7. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at LV

8. Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers at TEN

9. Matthew Stafford, Detroit Lions at ATL

10. Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans vs. GB

11. Teddy Bridgewater, Carolina Panthers at NO

12. Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons vs. DET

13. Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints vs. CAR

14. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals vs. CLE

15. Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns at CIN

16. Cam Newton, New England Patriots vs. SF

17. Gardner Minshew, Jacksonville Jaguars at LAC

18. Andy Dalton, Dallas Cowboys at WAS

19. Kyle Allen, Washington Football Team vs. DAL

20. Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans vs. PIT