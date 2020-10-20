Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Team president Jason Wright said Tuesday that the Washington Football Team's placeholder name might remain the same next season.
"There's a pretty good chance we will be the Washington Football Team next season," Wright told Washington TV station WJLA.
Washington retired its previous nickname -- which it had used for 87 years -- on July 13 following a thorough review of the name 10 days earlier. The temporary name was announced July 23.
"I think next year is fast because of how the brand has to come together through uniforms, through approval processes through the league," Wright said Tuesday. "... We could get there quicker, it's actually pretty hard to get there that quickly because of all the steps that need to happen."
For many years, Washington owner Daniel Snyder resisted changing the franchise's old nickname. He told USA Today in 2013 to "put it in all caps" that he would never change the name.
But Snyder and the organization faced more pressure after the protests following the death of George Floyd in May. The team also faced financial pressure from investors and sponsors to change the nickname.
Washington has posted a 1-5 record under first-year head coach Ron Rivera since the name change.
