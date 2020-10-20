Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa joined the Miami Dolphins as the No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and will make his first NFL start Nov. 1 in Miami Gardens, Fla. File Photo by Alex Butler/UPI

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (shown throwing at practice) will have a week off to prepare for his first NFL start Nov. 1 in Miami Gardens, Fla. Photo courtesy of Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Rookie Tua Tagovailoa will be the Miami Dolphins starting quarterback when the team hosts the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 1 after a Week 7 bye.

Sources told NFL Network, the Miami Herald and ESPN on Tuesday that the Dolphins plan to promote Tagovailoa to the No. 1 spot on the depth chart, which sends veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick to the bench.

Advertisement

Fitzpatrick started the Dolphins' first six games this season. Miami selected Tagovailoa out of Alabama with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Tagovailoa made his NFL debut late in the fourth quarter of the Dolphins' win over the New York Jets on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla. He completed 2 of 2 pass attempts for 9 yards.

The Dolphins will host the Rams at 1 p.m. EDT on Nov. 1 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Rams have the No. 4 pass defense in the NFL.