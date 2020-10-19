Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Tom Brady prevailed in a matchup between two future Hall of Fame quarterbacks on Sunday as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scored 38 unanswered points to beat the Green Bay Packers by four touchdowns to move to 4-2 on the season.

Brady completed 17 of 27 passes and threw two touchdowns in the 38-10 win on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers completed 16 of 35 passes and threw two interceptions.

Green Bay led Tampa Bay 10-0 in the first quarter before the Buccaneers scored the rest of the game's points, ignited by a 32-yard interception return by Bucs cornerback Jamel Dean in the second quarter.

"Jamel made a hell of a play," Brady said. "He did that to us in training camp a few times, so that was huge play. It sparked us. Then we got another turnover, got the ball in, had [another] decent drive and got the ball in [again].

"I think not turning the ball over helped a lot. I think not being behind on down and distance helped a lot. But certainly [there are] better things that we can do and do things better than what we did today. We're going to keep working at it."

Brady is now 2-1 in head-to-head matchups with Rodgers during their decorated NFL tenures.

Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones had 113 yards and two scores on 23 carries in the victory. Tampa Bay sacked Rodgers five times and outgained Green Bay 324 to 201 in total yards.

The Packers opened the game with a 10-play, 54-yard drive that ended with a 39-yard Mason Crosby field goal to give Green Bay a 3-0 lead. The Packers defense then forced a 3-and-out from the Bucs before Rodgers led an 11-play, 90-yard scoring drive.

Rodgers threw the interception to Dean on the Packers next drive to make the score 10-7, and momentum swung to the Buccaneers.

Tampa Bay defensive back Mike Edwards intercepted Rodgers again on the Packers' next drive and returned it 37 yards to the Green Bay two-yard line. Jones ran for a short touchdown on the next play to give the Bucs a 14-10 edge four minutes into the second quarter.

Tampa Bay then forced a three-and-out from the Packers before Brady threw a seven-yard touchdown toss to Tyler Johnson. Brady connected with tight end Rob Gronkowski for another touchdown just before halftime to push the Buccaneers lead to 28-10 at the break.

Tampa kicker Ryan Succop made a 50-yard field goal on the first drive of the second half and Ronald Jones ran for a one-yard touchdown with 2:43 remaining in the third quarter for the final points of the game.

The Buccaneers held Packers running back Aaron Jones to just 15 yards on 10 carries. Packers wide receiver Davante Adams had six catches for 61 yards in the loss.

Bucs linebackers Jason Pierre-Paul and Lavonte David each had 1.5 sacks and Pierre-Paul forced a fumble in the win. Devin White and Ndamukong Suh also logged sacks for Tampa Bay.

"They deserve credit," Rodgers said. "They got inside of our rhythm. They stopped the run early. I missed a few throws I usually hit. Those are frustrating plays."

The Buccaneers (4-2) next face Las Vegas at 8:20 p.m. EDT on Sunday at the Raiders' new Allegiant Stadium; the Packers (4-1) travel to face the Houston Texans at 1 p.m. EDT at NRG Stadium.