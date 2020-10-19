Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Tennessee Titans starting left tackle Taylor Lewan confirmed Monday that he suffered a torn ACL and will miss the remainder of the 2020 season.
Lewan announced on social media that an MRI taken Monday revealed the ACL tear, adding: "Don't feel sorry for me, I'm going to handle this rehab like a pro and come back better than ever."
Later Monday, the Titans placed Lewan on injured reserve to officially end his season.
"Disappointed for Taylor. He worked extremely hard," Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said Monday. "We're confident that he'll be back. But that's kind of what we've done; that's all we really know. That's how we try to operate is that we'll get the next guy in there, and we'll see what's best and try to move forward with the next guy in there."
Lewan sustained the knee injury in the third quarter of Sunday's overtime win over the Houston Texans. With the victory, Tennessee improved to 5-0 this season.
Lewan -- a three-time Pro Bowl selection -- played 226 offensive snaps for the Titans this season. The 29-year-old tackle was in on 40 snaps before suffering the injury Sunday.
Veteran offensive tackle Ty Sambrailo entered the game following Lewan's injury. Sambrailo gave up a strip sack to Texans star defensive lineman J.J. Watt on his first snap but eventually settled in, and he will likely be the Titans' starter at left tackle moving forward.
"I can't wait to watch my guys crush it," Lewan wrote Monday on Twitter. "I'm going to be the biggest Titans fan each and every Sunday. We are doing something special here and this small setback doesn't change a thing!"
The Titans are set to play the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.
