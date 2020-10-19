Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Jimmy Garoppolo bounced back from a poor performance in Week 5 by throwing three touchdowns passes to lead the San Francisco 49ers to a win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night Football.
Garoppolo completed 23 of 33 passes for 268 yards in the 24-16 victory at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. The 49ers quarterback completed just 7 of 17 passes for 77 yards and two interceptions before he was benched last week during a loss to the Miami Dolphins.
"You could feel in the locker room throughout the entire week coming into this game," Garoppolo told reporters. "It was a different mindset that everyone had.
"The last couple of weeks before this, no one liked that feeling. It wasn't who we are as a team and I think this week it just kind of got us back right on track."
The 49ers got off to a great start on Sunday. Garoppolo orchestrated a six-play, 76-yard drive on the game's first possession.
He ended the drive with a six-yard touchdown toss to Deebo Samuel. He threw another touchdown pass to tight end George Kittle at the start of the second quarter to give the 49ers a 14-0 lead.
Rams quarterback Jared Goff threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Robert Woods to cut the deficit to 14-6 four minutes into the second quarter. The 49ers responded with a 13-play, 81-yard touchdown drive. Garoppolo threw a touchdown pass to rookie Brandon Aiyuk to cap off that drive.
The Rams opened the second half with a seven-play, 52-yard drive, which ended with a Sam Sloman field goal. Neither team got on the scoreboard for the next 18:39 before 49ers kicker Robbie Gould made a 49-yard field goal with 5:32 remaining.
Goff then led the Rams on a 10-play, 79-yard scoring drive. He ended the drive with a 40-yard touchdown pass to Josh Reynolds for the final points of the game.
Goff completed 19 of 38 passes for 198 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in the loss. Kittle had 109 yards and a score on seven catches for San Francisco.
Neither team registered a sack in the NFC West matchup.
"You give credit to the 49ers, they did a nice job, but we made a lot of uncharacteristic decisions," Rams coach Sean McVay said. "We had a lot of our players that we count on that didn't come through in some situations that they typically do, but it's a great learning opportunity for us."
The 49ers (3-3) next face the New England Patriots at 4:25 p.m. EDT on Sunday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. The Rams (4-2) host the Chicago Bears at 8:15 p.m. EDT on Oct. 26 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.
