Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was the No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and made his debut Sunday for the Miami Dolphins. File Photo by Alex Butler/UPI

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (shown throwing at practice) completed 2 of 2 pass attempts for 9 yards in a win over the New York Jets on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla. Photo courtesy of Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Ryan Fitzpatrick threw three touchdown passes to pilot a dominant Week 6 win, but it was another Miami Dolphins quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, making his NFL debut, that drew the most excitement.

The number of fans at Hard Rock Stadium was limited, but they loudly chanted "Tua! Tua! Tua!" when the No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft came onto the field in the final minutes of the 24-0 win Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla.

"I definitely could hear it," Tagovailoa told reporters after the win. "There was nothing else [such as music] playing in the stadium, so I could hear that, and that was awesome.

"To just be out there with my teammates, being my first time, and getting the support and love from them, I think that was super awesome."

Tagovailoa took his first NFL snap while the Dolphins were on the Miami 8-yard line with 2:27 remaining in the game. He handed off to running back Matt Breida, who ran for a one-yard gain.

The former Alabama star took his next snap out of the shotgun formation. Tagovailoa faked a handoff at the start of the play and then rolled into the end zone. He avoided two pass rushers and made a throw to his left while on the run. Fullback Patrick Laird caught the pass for a 2-yard gain.

He then completed a 7-yard pass to wide receiver Jakeem Grant for a first down before the Dolphins ran out the clock to complete the lopsided victory.

Green Bay Packers backup quarterback Jordan Love is now the only quarterback from the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft yet to take a snap this season.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow -- the No. 1 overall pick -- has started every game this season. No. 6 pick Justin Herbert has started four games for the Los Angeles Chargers.

Dolphins coach Brian Flores had been slow to give Tagovailoa snaps this season due to Fitzpatrick's stellar play. Flores explained last week that he "didn't see any real point" in putting Tagovailoa into games even when the result is decided and not much time is left, before he changed his mind on Sunday.

"I think he went in and had a run play, threw a couple passes and just got some playing time," Flores said. "It was a situation where we could do it."

Fitzpatrick completed 18 of 27 passes for 191 yards, three scores and two interceptions in Sunday's win. Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin had 126 yards from scrimmage on 22 touches. Jets quarterback Joe Flacco completed 21 of 44 passes for 186 yards and an interception.

Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah had two sacks in the victory. Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard intercepted Flacco. Howard has now recorded an interception in four consecutive games and leads the league in the category with four total on the season.

After the game, Tagovailoa sat on the field at Hard Rock Stadium to FaceTime his parents, who were unable to attend in person.

"I think the biggest thing that really stands out to me is just being able to make my parents proud," Tagovailoa said.

"So whether that's Tua as a football player, Tua as a person, Tua as a son, I think that's what brings me the most joy is seeing how happy my parents get and then seeing how happy my family gets, as well, with who I am and then also what I do."

The Dolphins will host the Los Angeles Rams at 1 p.m. EDT on Nov. 1 at Hard Rock Stadium. Fitzpatrick still has the No. 1 spot at quarterback on the Dolphins' depth chart, but Tagovailoa should see more snaps after the team's Week 7 bye.