Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch was activated from injured reserve in time to play in Monday night's game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Vander Esch suffered a broken collarbone in the Cowboys' season opener against the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 13. He underwent surgery to repair the injury and missed the team's next four games.

The 24-year-old Vander Esch has practiced the past two weeks and went through three full workouts -- including a full-padded session -- entering the game against the Cardinals.

Vander Esch, the No. 19 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Boise State, recorded three total tackles before he was injured in the first quarter against the Rams. In Vander Esch's absence, Jaylon Smith took over as the Cowboys' defensive signal-caller, and Joe Thomas moved into the vacant linebacker spot.

In 26 career games with the Cowboys, Vander Esch -- a Pro Bowl selection and second-team All-Pro in 2018 -- has notched 215 total tackles, two interceptions, a half-sack, one forced fumble and 10 passes defensed.

The Cowboys also announced Monday that quarterback Dak Prescott and defensive lineman Trysten Hill were officially placed on injured reserve. Prescott sustained a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle and Hill tore his ACL in last week's victory over the New York Giants.

In corresponding roster moves, Dallas signed defensive tackle Justin Hamilton from the practice squad to the active roster and elevated safety Steven Parker and center Marcus Henry from the practice squad. Elevated players revert back to the practice squad immediately after the game.