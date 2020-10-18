Oct. 18 (UPI) -- New York Giants wide receiver C.J. Board was immobilized and carted off the field after taking a scary hit during Sunday's game against the Washington Football Team at MetLife Stadium.

The Giants initially said in a statement that Board suffered a concussion and a sprained neck as a result of the violent collision. He was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation. According to ESPN, Board is believed to have avoided a serious injury to his neck or spine.

After New York's 20-19 win over Washington, Giants head coach Joe Judge said the feedback he received on Board was "pretty positive."

"That was a relief," Judge told reporters. "... The one thing I can say, good-news-wise, is that even on the field, he was moving, he was conscious, he was responding. He had movement in all his extremities. They obviously had to have some precautions with what they were doing."

Board was injured early in the third quarter when he attempted to make a catch over the middle of the field. Washington defensive back Deshazor Everett hit Board up high as he tried to catch the football, causing the wideout to drop the ball and crumble to the turf.

Board remained motionless on the ground for several minutes while the Giants' training staff attended to him. He had his face mask cut off and his back stabilized before being put on a cart and taken off the field.

"I heard the collision. I knew it was a good hit. I looked over there and saw him," Giants receiver Darius Slayton said. "Obviously, first thing I did was I prayed for him. I will continue to pray for him. They said nothing was wrong with his neck, nothing wrong with his spine. Just concussed.

"I wouldn't even want that to be wrong with him, but I'm fortunate that he's alert, he's OK."

The Giants claimed Board off waivers from the Jacksonville Jaguars this past off-season. He also has spent time with the Baltimore Ravens, Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns.

Board has seven receptions for 64 yards this season. He finished with one catch for eight yards on three targets in Sunday's victory.

