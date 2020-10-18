Oct. 18 (UPI) -- The Baltimore Ravens held on for a 30-28 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.

L.J. Fort and Matthew Judon brought down Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz on a two-point conversion attempt with under two minutes left to seal the Ravens' (5-1) third consecutive win and fifth of the season.

Advertisement

"These are the type of games that build championship chemistry," said Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell, who had three sacks against the Eagles. "In the moment when it really mattered -- them going for two -- we showed up and made the play when it counted."

Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson -- the reigning NFL MVP -- completed 16 of his 27 pass attempts for 186 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for 108 yards and another score to pace the Ravens' offense.

Gus Edwards and rookie J.K. Dobbins combined for 54 rushing yards on 23 carries after starter Mark Ingram went down with an ankle injury. Edwards had a 7-yard rushing touchdown late in the first quarter -- his first of the season.

"It's a win that we're very, very happy to have," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said. "I'm proud of our guys for winning the fight at the end. We're not going to be happy with certain things. We have to execute better on both sides. We can't give up big plays. We've got to get them stopped."

The Eagles (1-4-1) entered the game without seven offensive starters, including four offensive linemen. Philadelphia then lost two more starters when running back Miles Sanders (knee) exited in the third quarter and tight end Zach Ertz (ankle) left in the fourth.

Wentz, who was sacked six times, finished 21 of 40 with 213 yards and two touchdowns. He added five carries for 49 yards and a rushing score.

Sanders had nine rushes for 118 yards before exiting the game. Travis Fulgham -- the Eagles' No. 1 wideout again due to the team's injury woes -- notched six receptions for 75 yards and a touchdown.

"Every healthy body we had played in this game," Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said. "The guys battled their tails off and had a chance to win against a healthy, healthy team. I'm proud of these guys."

The Ravens host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Nov. 1 after their rescheduled bye week on Oct. 25. The Eagles play the New York Giants on Thursday night in Philadelphia.