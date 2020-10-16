Oct. 16 (UPI) -- The Indianapolis Colts on Friday closed their practice facility after "several individuals" within the organization tested positive for COVID-19. The Colts are scheduled to host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

"This morning, we were informed that several individuals within our organization have tested posted for COVID-19," the Colts said in a statement. "The team is currently in the process of confirming those tests.

"In the meantime, the practice facility will be closed and the team will work remotely while following NFL protocols. We are in communication with the NFL and will have more information when available."

Last Friday, the New York Jets experienced a similar situation before they closed their facility. The Jets later determined the test result was a false positive and went on to play their Week 5 game two days later. The Atlanta Falcons on Thursday closed their facility after they had a coach test positive for COVID-19.

The Cleveland Browns have not announced any positive test results since their victory over the Colts last Sunday.

Indianapolis had a limited attendance of 7,480 fans at their last home game on Sep. 27 at Lucas Oil Stadium.