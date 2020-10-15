Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Patrick Mahomes tops my Week 6 fantasy football quarterback rankings for 2020.

Kyler Murray, Lamar Jackson Deshaun Watson and Matthew Stafford round out my Top 5 options for Week 6. Aaron Rodgers, Ben Roethlisberger, Tom Brady, Josh Allen and Jared Goff also land in my Top 10.

Advertisement

I also would consider starting Kirk Cousins and Gardner Minshew this week if you are desperate at the position.

Monitor the status for each of your players' games this week as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact the NFL schedule. Russell Wilson, Justin Herbert, Drew Brees and Derek Carr should be removed from all starting lineups, as their teams have Week 6 byes.

Check out my weekly waiver wire article for options of players to add at each position. Here are some of my favorite players in this week's top 20 quarterback rankings:

TOP SHELF

Patrick Mahomes has a ridiculous 13:1 touchdown-to-interception ratio so far this season. He has also thrown for at least 300 yards in three of five games.

The Super Bowl LIV MVP is my favorite quarterback option this week as the Kansas City Chiefs battle a Buffalo Bills defense that has allowed the fifth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks. Mahomes should have at least 300 passing yards and three scores in this Monday Night Football matchup.

Kyler Murray has become an elite fantasy football quarterback this season. I have the Arizona Cardinals playmaker as my No. 2 option for Week 6 as he heads into a Monday Night Football matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

Advertisement

The Cowboys have allowed 11 touchdown passes through five games and could struggle to defend the high-octane Cardinals offense. Murray has thrown at least two touchdown passes and scored a rushing touchdown in two of his last three games. I expect another rushing touchdown and two more touchdown tosses from Murray in Week 6.

SNEAKY PLAYS

The Detroit Lions return from a Week 5 bye to battle the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday in Jacksonville. The Jaguars have allowed the fifth-most passing yards and eighth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks.

Stafford is my No. 5 option at the position as I expect this game to be a shootout. The Lions quarterback should be started in all leagues that have at least 10 teams.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has thrown at least two touchdown passes in each of his four starts this season. He threw for three scores in Week 5 and should have another great performance in Week 6 when the Steelers host a Cleveland Browns defense that has allowed the third-most touchdown passes this season.

Roethlisberger is my No. 7 option.

LONGSHOTS

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is worth a streaming start in Week 6 if you are weak at the position or need a bye week replacement. Cousins has thrown at least two touchdown passes in two of his last three games. The Vikings host the Atlanta Falcons in Week 6, a unit that has allowed the most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks.

Cousins is my No. 12 quarterback.

Advertisement

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew is my No. 16 option this week, but should only be used as a bye week replacement. Minshew has thrown at least two touchdown passes in four of his five games this season.

The Jaguars host the Detroit Lions, who have allowed all four of the quarterbacks they have faced so far in 2020 to throw at least two touchdown passes. I expect Minshew to throw for at least two scores in Week 6. He could end up in Top 10 territory if he can get to the end zone for a third score.

Week 6 fantasy football quarterback rankings

1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs at BUF

2. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals at DAL

3. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens at PHI

4. Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans at TEN

5. Matthew Stafford, Detroit Lions at JAX

6. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers at TB

7. Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. CLE

8. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. GB

9. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills vs. KC

10. Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams at SF

11. Ryan Fitzpatrick, Miami Dolphins vs. NYJ

12. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings vs. ATL

13. Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons at MIN

14. Andy Dalton, Dallas Cowboys vs. ARI

15. Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans vs. HOU

16. Gardner Minshew, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. DET

17. Cam Newton, New England Patriots vs. DEN

18. Nick Foles, Chicago Bears at CAR

19. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals at IND

20. Daniel Jones, New York Giants vs. WAS

Advertisement