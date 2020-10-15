Oct. 15 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Falcons on Thursday closed their facility after multiple COVID-19 tests returned positive results.
Sources informed ESPN, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and NFL Network of the closure. The Falcons on Wednesday announced they entered the NFL's intensive COVID-19 protocol. Sources told ESPN that the team had four people test positive on Thursday morning.
"Still working through details, [but] we can tell you we're not at four confirmed," a Falcons spokesman said.
The team on Wednesday placed rookie defensive lineman Marlon Davidson on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell also tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this season before he was activated from the list on Oct. 8.
Terrell was the first NFL player this season to miss a game due to COVID-19.
The Falcons hosted the Carolina Panthers on Sunday in Atlanta. Carolina also entered the NFL's intensive protocol on Wednesday after Davison was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The Panthers did not placed any players on the reserve/COVID-19.
Teams that enter the intensive protocol use enhanced precautions such as daily point-of-care testing, shifts to virtual meetings and practice increased usage of protective personal equipment during practice.
The Falcons are scheduled to play the Minnesota Vikings at 1 p.m. EDT on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The Panthers are scheduled to host the Chicago Bears at 1 p.m. EDT on Sunday in Charlotte, N.C.
The NFL has rescheduled several games in recent weeks due to positive COVID-19 results.
This week in the National Football League
Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert (L) scrambles away from New Orleans Saints' Sheldon Rankins in New Orleans, where the Saints rallied for their 30-27 victory
in Monday Night Football. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo
The Saints' Alvin Kamara carries the ball against the Chargers. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo
The Saints' Emmanuel Sanders (C) splits two Chargers defenders. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo
The Saints take the field before the game. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo
The Baltimore Ravens' Patrick Queen (L) runs for a touchdown after a fumble recovery from the Cincinnati Bengals in Baltimore on Sunday. Baltimore won 27-3. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
The Ravens' Lamar Jackson (R) scrambles away from the Bengals' William Jackson III. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
The Ravens' Mark Andrews (top) is upended by the Bengals' Jessie Bates III after a 9-yard catch for a first down. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
The Bengals' Joe Burrow (L) fumbles to the Ravens' Patrick Queen. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
Los Angeles Rams' Gerald Everett (R) is tacked by Washington's Jon Bostic in Landover, Md., on Sunday. The Rams beat Washington
30-10. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Washington's Alex Smith passes against the Rams. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
The Rams' Jared Goff (C) celebrates after rushing for a 2-yard touchdown against Washington. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
The Rams' Darrell Henderson scores an 11-yard touchdown. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (L) runs from Las Vegas Raiders Carl Nassib in Kansas City on Sunday. The Raiders won 40-24. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo
The Raiders' Derek Carr throws a pass against the Chiefs. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo
Mahomes throws a touchdown pass. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo
Fans take in a flyover before the Chiefs take on the Raiders. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo
San Francisco 49ers' wide receiver Deebo Samuel (L) turns defender as the Miami Dolphins' Xavien Howard tries to intercept a pass in Santa Clara, Calif., on Sunday. The Dolphins beat the 49ers
43-17. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo
San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard (3) passes to escape a sack by Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (91) in the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo
The Dolphins' Ryan Fitzpatrick throws a pass against the 49ers. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo
There 49ers' Jermaine Kelly (L) interferes on a pass to the Dolphins' Preston Williams. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo
The 49ers' mascot Sourdough Sam walks through cutouts of fans before the game. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo