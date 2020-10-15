Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Former New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell is signing a short-term contract with the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media on Thursday that Bell, who was released by the Jets earlier this week, will sign a one-year deal with the Chiefs. According to the outlets, the Pro Bowl tailback narrowed his choices to the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills and Chiefs before choosing Kansas City.

The 28-year-old Bell will be required to go through five days of COVID-19 testing before he can join the Chiefs, according to league protocols, meaning he will be unavailable to play in the team's upcoming game against the Bills on Monday.

The Jets released Bell -- who was frustrated with the organization over his lack of involvement in the offense -- on Tuesday after failing to find a trade partner for the running back.

Bell, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, was a disappointment since signing a four-year, $52.5 million contract with the Jets last year. He averaged only 3.3 yards per carry, ranking 51st out of 53 qualifying runners in the league during that span.

In 17 games with the Jets, Bell recorded 863 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

The Chiefs lost starting running back Damien Williams before the beginning of the season when he opted out for coronavirus-related reasons. Kansas City also has rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Darrel Williams, Darwin Thompson and DeAndre Washington in the backfield.