Oct. 14 (UPI) -- The NFL announced Wednesday that the Pro Bowl game in January, which had been scheduled in Las Vegas, will be scrapped due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Pro Bowl was set to be played Jan. 31 at the new Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. According to the league, the 2022 Pro Bowl will be awarded to Las Vegas to make up for the cancellation.

The NFL also announced that it is collaborating with the players' union and other league partners to create virtual activities to replace the annual All-Star game. Fans will still be able to vote for players to the Pro Bowl roster starting Nov. 17, and the full rosters for the AFC and NFC will be unveiled in December.

The 2021 Pro Bowl is the latest event on the NFL calendar to be impacted by COVID-19. This year's NFL Draft, which was set to take place in Las Vegas, was moved to a virtual format this spring due to the virus.

The coronavirus also forced the league to cancel all preseason games, and the NFL's regular season has already seen multiple postponements and schedule changes.

Despite COVID-19's impact on the league, the NFL said it intends "to play a full regular and postseason schedule, culminating at the Super Bowl."