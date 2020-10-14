Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon has been cited for driving under the influence and speeding ahead of the team's Week 6 game against the New England Patriots.

Court documents obtained Wednesday by 9 News Denver, the Denver Post and Fox 31 Denver confirmed the incident, which occurred late Tuesday night in Denver. Gordon was cited for driving at least 25 mph over the speed limit.

He has an arraignment set for Nov. 13, two days before the Broncos are scheduled to face the Las Vegas Raiders in Las Vegas.

"We are aware of the situation involving Melvin Gordon," the Broncos said Wednesday. "Our organization has been in communication with him and is in the process of gathering more details."

Gordon, 27, had his best game of the season with 107 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries in a win over the New York Jets on Thursday in East Rutherford, N.J.

He signed a two-year, $16 million contract with the Broncos in March and joined the team as a free agent after he spent the first five years of his career with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Gordon could face a suspension of more than one game for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy -- as players have in the past for similar charges -- as a result of the incident.

The Broncos are scheduled to practice on Wednesday before their game against the Patriots at 1 p.m. EDT on Sunday in Foxborough, Mass.