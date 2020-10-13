Oct. 13 (UPI) -- The New York Jets are trying to trade disgruntled Pro Bowl running back Le'Veon Bell amid the team's nightmarish season.

League sources told ESPN and the New York Daily News on Tuesday that Bell is unhappy with his role in Jets head coach Adam Gase's offense, prompting the All-Pro tailback's request to be moved. According to the outlets, both sides are motivated to end the relationship quickly.

Advertisement

Bell has $6 million remaining on his 2020 salary -- all of it fully guaranteed. That will make it challenging for the Jets to deal him before the NFL's Nov. 3 trade deadline.

"I know he's frustrated that we haven't won," Gase said Monday after Bell had only one target in a 30-10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. "It wasn't necessarily the plan of not targeting him in the pass game. It just kind of ended up being that way with how they were playing us. So that's what it is.

RELATED Cowboys verbally commit to Dak Prescott as future QB

"I mean, just try to find ways to move the football. That's all we're trying to do, and it doesn't always go exactly as planned."

After the Jets' loss to the Cardinals on Sunday, Bell refused to speak with the media but "liked" multiple posts on social media that suggested he should be traded because Gase has misused him. On Monday, Gase voiced his displeasure about Bell's method of communication.

"I hate that that's the route we go with all this instead of just talking about it, but it seems that's the way guys want to do it nowadays," Gase said.

This wasn't the first tense exchange between Gase and Bell this year. The pair also had a disagreement in training camp, when Bell criticized Gase on social media after he removed him from an intrasquad scrimmage.

Bell, who missed the past three games because of a hamstring injury, returned to the lineup Sunday and notched 60 yards on only 13 carries. He caught his only target for seven yards.

Under Gase, the Jets are 0-5 this season ahead of a matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6.