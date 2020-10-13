Oct. 13 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Rams have put rookie safety Jordan Fuller on injured reserve, the team announced Tuesday.
Fuller -- a sixth-round draft pick out of Ohio State -- started the first three games of the season but sustained a shoulder injury in the Rams' Week 3 loss to the Buffalo Bills. He was inactive for the team's win over the New York Giants in Week 4.
The 22-year-old Fuller returned to the Rams' starting lineup in a 30-10 win over the Washington Football Team on Sunday, but he injured the same shoulder when he tackled veteran running back J.D. McKissic on the final defensive series.
"It's his right side," Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters Monday. "He had a little stinger. It's more of his neck, kind of, just having a stinger, but it is on the right side."
Second-year defensive back Taylor Rapp, who started 10 games last season and took over for Fuller in Week 4, is expected to start when the Rams (4-1) take on the San Francisco 49ers (2-3) on Sunday night at Levi's Stadium.
In a pair of corresponding roster moves, the Rams promoted defensive back Juju Hughes to the active roster and signed defensive lineman Eric Banks to the practice squad.
Fuller has recorded 21 total tackles and two pass breakups in four starts this season. He is eligible to return from IR after missing at least three weeks.
