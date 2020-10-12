Oct. 12 (UPI) -- New York Giants outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter ruptured his left Achilles tendon and will miss the remainder of the 2020 season, the team announced Monday.

In a statement, the Giants said Carter will undergo surgery within the next few days to repair the injury. He is expected to be back for the start of next season.

"He's an integral part of this team. He's a great dude in the locker room. He's a blast to coach," Giants head coach Joe Judge told reporters Monday. "Good news for him is they can do remarkable things with these injuries to get him back on the field as soon as possible.

"With that being said, we won't see him back this year. We're going to miss having a guy like that out there for a lot of different reasons. Our thoughts and prayers obviously go out to him for what he's worked to do, and we appreciate what he's done for this team and look forward to getting him back next year."

Carter suffered the Achilles injury during Sunday's 37-34 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. The 24-year-old edge rusher, who had 14 tackles and one sack entering Week 5, was carted off the field in the first quarter and didn't return.

Veteran linebacker Markus Golden took most of the snaps Sunday in place of Carter. He is expected to have a larger role moving forward, with rookies Carter Coughlin and Cam Brown also getting more reps.

Carter was playing in his third season out of the University of Georgia. The 2018 third-round pick has notched 103 total tackles, 9.5 sacks, one forced fumble and 10 passes defensed in 35 career NFL games.

