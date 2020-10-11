Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Monday's NFL game between the New England Patriots and the Denver Broncos was postponed an unnamed Patriots player tested positive for coronavirus, the league announced Sunday.

"This decision was made to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts," the NFL said in a statement.

Earlier Sunday, the Patriots announced practice was closed.

No makeup date has been set for the game that was to be played with a kickoff of 5 p.m. in Foxborough, Mass., and to be televised by ESPN. The game originally had been moved from Sunday afternoon to Monday because Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore earlier tested positive for COVID-19.

Last Monday night, the Patriots played the Kansas City Chiefs after the game was rescheduled from Sunday when Patriots quarterback Cam Newton's positive COVID-19 test.

The Patriots returned to practice Saturday after consecutive days of negative tests.

The Patriots now four positive coronavirus tests over the past eight days, ESPN reported.

Also Sunday, the Tennessee Titans closed their practice facilities after a staff member tested positive.

The Titans' home game against the Buffalo Bills had already been moved from Sunday to Tuesday amid an outbreak.

The Titans have now received 24 positive test results dating back to Sept. 24 with 11 staff members and 13 players.

In Week 4 of the NFL season, the Titans' game against Pittsburgh Steelers was moved to Week 7 because of a positive Titan. The Steelers' Week 7 game against the Baltimore Ravens was moved to Week 8 to accommodate the Steelers-Titans game.