Oct. 9 (UPI) -- The New York Jets on Friday sent players and coaches home and canceled their practice after a player tested positive for COVID-19.
Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and the New York Daily News of the presumed-positive test. The Jets planned to retest the player to confirm the result.
The Daily News reported that some offensive players from the Jets also are being retested because they were presumed to be in close contact with the player who had the positive test.
Jets players will work with coaches virtually for the remainder of the day. The Jets are scheduled to host the Arizona Cardinals at 1 p.m. EDT on Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
Cardinals general manager Steve Keim told AZ Sports 98.7 Friday that the two teams have discussed the positive test and still plan to play Sunday. The Cardinals are scheduled to fly to New York on Friday afternoon.
"All plans are the same unless someone tells us to change," Keim said. "As long as it follows all league protocols, I'm for playing the game on time."
The Cardinals-Jets game could be rescheduled as a result of the test. The NFL on Thursday announced a series of schedule changes due to positive COVID-19 tests from other teams.
The Denver Broncos-New England Patriots game was moved from Sunday to Monday. The Buffalo Bills-Tennessee Titans game was moved from Sunday to Tuesday.
Sources told NFL Network that the Titans -- who have had 12 players and nine staff members test positive in the last two weeks -- did not have any positive results from Thursday's round of testing. The Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs also returned all negative test results from Thursday.
The Titans facility has been closed since Sep. 29 due to the team's COVID-19 outbreak.
