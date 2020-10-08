Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Josh Allen tops my Week 5 fantasy football quarterback rankings for 2020.

Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson, Lamar Jackson and Kyler Murray round out my Top 5 options for Week 5. Deshaun Watson, Drew Brees, Dak Prescott, Jared Goff and Ben Roethlisberger land in my Top 10.

I also would consider starting Justin Herbert, Teddy Bridgewater and Joe Burrow this week if you are desperate at the position.

Continue to monitor the status for Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots, Tennessee Titans, Buffalo Bills, Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders players in your lineups, as their games could be postponed due to recent positive COVID-19 test results.

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers should be taken out of lineups as their teams have Week 5 byes.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's top 20 quarterback rankings:

TOP SHELF

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been a Top 5 fantasy football option so far this season. I expect his spectacular performances to continue in Week 5 when the Bills face a Tennessee Titans defense that was just torched by Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Allen is my No. 1 quarterback this week. I expect at least two passing touchdowns and a rushing score from the Bills quarterback in Week 5.

Deshaun Watson has had a disappointing fantasy football campaign so far in 2020, but he should have a decent Sunday when the Houston Texans battle the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars have allowed two passing touchdowns per game this season.

Watson has thrown multiple touchdown passes in back-to-back games entering this Week 5 contest. He is my No. 6 quarterback.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff lands at No. 9 in my Week 5 quarterback rankings. Goff threw just one touchdown pass last week, but I expect him to throw at least two scores this week against a Washington Football Team defense that has allowed the 11th-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks.

Goff should be a starter in all leagues that have at least 12 teams.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is off to a hot start in his rookie campaign. Herbert has thrown for 931 yards and five scores and rushed for another touchdown through three weeks.

I expect the rookie to improve on those numbers in Week 5, when the Chargers battle a New Orleans Saints defense that is tied for allowing the third-most passing scores this season (11).

Start Herbert as a bye-week fill-in or a matchup streamer if your normal starter has a bye or a bad matchup in Week 5.

LONGSHOTS

Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater had his best game of the season in Week 4. He completed 70.3 percent of his throws for 276 yards and two scores in Sunday's win over the Arizona Cardinals.

He should post great numbers again in Week 5, when the Panthers face an Atlanta Falcons defense that has allowed the most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks.

The Falcons have also allowed a league-high 13 passing scores through four weeks. I expect Bridgewater to pass for at least 300 yards and two scores in this battle between NFC South squads.

Cincinnati Bengals rookie Joe Burrow is my No. 15 option for Week 5. Burrow has thrown for at least 300 yards in each of his last three games. He also has six passing scores and a rushing touchdown this season.

He should post another starter-worthy performance in Week 5, when the Bengals face the San Francisco 49ers. I expect the Bengals to struggle on the ground against the 49ers, which should force Burrow to throw.

He is worth a start if you need a bye-week fill-in, but I would look elsewhere if you just need a streamer at quarterback.

Week 5 fantasy football quarterback rankings

1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills at TEN

2. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs vs. LV

3. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks vs. MIN

4. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens vs. CIN

5. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals at NYJ

6. Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans vs. JAX

7. Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints vs. LAC

8. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys vs. NYG

9. Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams at WAS

10. Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. PHI

11. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers at NO

12. Teddy Bridgewater, Carolina Panthers at ATL

13. Gardner Minshew, Jacksonville Jaguars at HOU

14. Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons vs. CAR

15. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals at BAL

16. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings at SEA

17. Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans vs. BUF

18. Ryan Fitzpatrick, Miami Dolphins at SF

19. Daniel Jones, New York Giants at DAL

20. Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles at PIT