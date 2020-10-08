Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Darren Waller, Travis Kelce, Hunter Henry, Mark Andrews and Zach Ertz lead my Week 5 fantasy football tight end rankings for 2020.

George Kittle, Evan Engram, Tyler Higbee, Dalton Schultz and Eric Ebron round out my Top 10 options at the position. Mo Alie-Cox and Rob Gronkowski are among my favorite sleepers this week.

Continue to monitor the status for Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots, Tennessee Titans, Buffalo Bills, Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders players in your lineups, as their games could be postponed due to recent positive COVID-19 test results.

Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers players should be taken out of lineups as those teams have Week 5 byes. Check out my weekly waiver wire article for more great options for your fantasy football team's tight end slot in Week 5.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's Top 20 rankings:

TOP SHELF

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller has just one score this season, but has 32 targets in his last three games. I expect Waller to have a big game in Week 5 when the Raiders battle the Kansas City Chiefs.

Waller has the most targets among NFL tight ends. I expect the Raiders to have to play from behind in this matchup, which should mean more targets for Waller. He is my top tight end for Week 5.

New York Giants tight end Evan Engram had a season-high 10 targets for six catches in Week 4. I expect another double-digit target performance from Engram in Week 5 when the Giants face a Dallas Cowboys defense that has allowed the ninth-most fantasy points per game to tight ends.

Engram is my No. 7 option this week. I expect at least seven catches and a score from the Giants tight end.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee has been quiet since his three-touchdown performance in Week 2. I think he bounces back in Week 5 when the Rams face a Washington Football Team defense that has allowed the fourth-most fantasy points per game to tight ends.

Higbee is my No. 8 option for Week 5.

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Eric Ebron scored his first touchdown of the season in Week 3 before he went on a bye last week. I expect Ebron to return to the end zone in Week 5 when the Steelers face a Philadelphia Eagles defense that has allowed the third-most fantasy points to tight ends.

Ebron is my No. 10 tight end this week. I expect at least 50 yards and a score from the veteran in this matchup.

LONGSHOTS

Indianapolis Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox is my No. 11 tight end for Week 5. I expect the Ali-Cox to score for the third consecutive week in this matchup against the Cleveland Browns, who have have allowed tight ends to score in three of their four games this season.

Rob Gronkowski should step up for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football. The veteran tight end will go up against a Chicago Bears defense that has allowed touchdowns to tight ends in two straight games ahead of this prime time matchup.

I expect Gronkowski to score his first touchdown of the season in Week 5. He is my No. 12 option at the position, but should only be started in leagues that require starting tight ends.

Week 5 fantasy football tight end rankings

1. Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders at KC

2. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs vs. LV

3. Hunter Henry, Los Angeles Chargers at NO

4. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens vs. CIN

5. Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles at PIT

6. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers vs. MIA

7. Evan Engram, New York Giants at DAL

8. Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams at WAS

9. Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys vs. NYG

10. Eric Ebron, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. PHI

11. Mo Alie-Cox, Indianapolis Colts at CLE

12. Rob Gronkowski, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at CHI

13. Ian Thomas, Carolina Panthers at ATL

14. Greg Olsen, Seattle Seahawks vs. MIN

15. Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins at SF

16. Cameron Brate, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at CHI

17. Jimmy Graham, Chicago Bears vs. TB

18. Austin Hooper, Cleveland Browns vs. IND

19. Drew Sample, Cincinnati Bengals at BAL

20. Chris Herndon, New York Jets vs. ARI