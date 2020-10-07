Oct. 7 (UPI) -- The Washington Football Team on Wednesday announced that Kyle Allen will start at quarterback in Week 5 against the Los Angeles Rams. Former starter Dwayne Haskins has been benched after the team's 1-3 start.

Haskins -- the No. 15 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft -- has completed 61 percent of his throws for 939 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions in four starts this season.

He passed for 314 yards in Week 4, but did not throw a touchdown or an interception in the loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Haskins also had a rushing touchdown in the loss.

"There were some things that were positive," Washington coach Ron Rivera told reporters Monday. "[Haskins was] doing the things he needs to do and showing the growth. That's what we're looking for."

The Washington Football Team in March acquired Allen in a trade from the Carolina Panthers. Rivera -- who was hired this off-season to coach Washington -- coached Allen for two seasons in Carolina. Allen has yet to take a snap this season for Washington.

He completed 62 percent of his throws for 3,322 yards, 17 touchdowns and 16 interceptions in 13 games last season for the Panthers. Allen had a 5-7 record as a starter in 2019.

Alex Smith -- not Haskins -- will be Washington's second-string quarterback in Week 5. Washington host the Rams at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday at FedEx Field in Landover, Md.