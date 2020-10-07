Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Chris Carson, Ezekiel Elliott, Alvin Kamara and Derrick Henry top my Week 5 fantasy football running back rankings for 2020.

Dalvin Cook, James Conner, Jonathan Taylor, Josh Jacobs and Jerick McKinnon round out my Top 10 options for Week 5. David Johnson, Todd Gurley, Mark Ingram and Devin Singletary also are among my other favorite starts this week at the running back position.

Continue to monitor the status for Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots, Tennessee Titans, Buffalo Bills, Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders players in your lineups, as their games could be postponed due to recent positive COVID-19 test results.

Austin Ekeler and Nick Chubb should be removed from all starting lineups after they sustained Week 4 injuries. Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers players should be taken out of lineups as those teams have Week 5 byes.

Check out my weekly waiver wire article for options of players to add at each position.

TOP SHELF

Clyde Edwards-Helaire is one of the key players on one of the most-prolific offenses in the NFL. The rookie running back has 433 yards from scrimmage and one score on 85 touches this season, but should be used more as a pass catcher going forward.

I have the Kansas City Chiefs running back as my No. 1 option this week as he faces a Las Vegas Raiders defense that has allowed the most fantasy points per game to running backs this season.

I expect Edwards-Helaire to have at least 100 yards from scrimmage and a score in Week 5.

Jerick McKinnon has risen to the occasion in place of injured San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert. McKinnon has scored in every game this season and has a great chance to get into the end zone again in Week 5, when the 49ers battle host the 1-3 Miami Dolphins

I have McKinnon as my No.10 running back this week. He is a low-end RB1 or high-end RB2 until Mostert returns to the lineup.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Houston Texans running back David Johnson is my No. 11 option at the position. Johnson has scored in two of four games this season. He also had 92 yards from scrimmage in Week 4.

I expect another performance with at least 100 yards from scrimmage in Week 5 when the Texans face a Jacksonville Jaguars defense that has allowed the seventh-most fantasy points per game to running backs.

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley has four touchdowns this season and scored twice in Week 4. He has yet to eclipse 100 yards from scrimmage through four weeks, but I still like him as an RB2 this week.

The Falcons are set to face the Carolina Panthers, a defense tied for allowing a league-high seven rushing touchdowns to running backs in 2020.

Gurley is my No. 14 option for Week 5.

LONGSHOTS

Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram has been disappointing this season for fantasy football teams, but I like him as a low-end RB2 in Week 5.

The Ravens battle a Cincinnati Bengals defense that has allowed the fourth-most rushing yards to running backs. The Ravens own one of the best rushing attacks in the NFL.

Ingram has scored in two of his last three games and is my No. 16 option this week.

Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary is my No. 19 running back for Week 5. He has just one score on the season, but it came last week against the Las Vegas Raiders.

This week, the Bills battle a Tennessee Titans defense that has allowed the ninth-most fantasy points per game to running backs.

Start Singletary in your RB2 slot in Week 5.

Week 5 fantasy football running back rankings

1. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City Chiefs vs. LV

2. Chris Carson, Seattle Seahawks vs. MIN

3. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys vs. NYG

4. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints vs. LAC

5. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans vs. BUF

6. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings at SEA

7. James Conner, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. PHI

8. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts at CLE

9. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders at KC

10. Jerick McKinnon, San Francisco 49ers vs. MIA

11. David Johnson, Houston Texans vs. JAX

12. Mike Davis, Carolina Panthers at ATL

13. Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns vs. IND

14. Todd Gurley, Atlanta Falcons vs. CAR

15. James Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars at HOU

16. Mark Ingram, Baltimore Ravens vs. CIN

17. Antonio Gibson, Washington Football Team vs. LAR

18. Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles at PIT

19. Devin Singletary, Buffalo Bills at TEN

20. Ronald Jones, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at CHI

21. Kenyan Drake, Arizona Cardinals at NYJ

22. Joshua Kelley, Los Angeles Chargers at NO

23. Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals at BAL

24. Melvin Gordon, Denver Broncos at NE

25. J.K. Dobbins, Baltimore Ravens vs. CIN

26. David Montgomery, Chicago Bears vs. TB

27. Myles Gaskin, Miami Dolphins at SF

28. Malcolm Brown, Los Angeles Rams at WAS

29. Darrell Henderson, Los Angeles Rams at WAS

30. James White, New England Patriots vs. DEN