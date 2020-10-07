Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Former Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien got into a heated verbal altercation with star defensive lineman J.J. Watt before his firing earlier this week.

League sources told ESPN, NFL Media and the Houston Chronicle on Wednesday the incident between O'Brien and Watt -- which also included defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver and other staff members -- occurred in the week leading up to the Texans' Week 3 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. According to the outlets, O'Brien "lost the team" after the incident.

The Texans dropped to 0-4 this season following their loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. O'Brien was fired as head coach and general manager a day later.

Watt, a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, said Wednesday he is looking forward to a "fresh start" after the firing of O'Brien.

"I'm not going to talk about what happened at practice or what conversations were had or whatever it may be," Watt said. "The situation is what the situation is and we ... right now have a fresh start and we had a good practice today and we're looking forward to Jacksonville.

"... When you're 0-4, obviously things need to change. I mean, it wasn't working. I appreciate and respect what we had. We won four division titles in six years with Bill and I appreciate that and that time, but obviously this year, we're 0-4 and stuff wasn't working. When you have the talent that we have, specifically at the quarterback position in this league, we can't be 0-4."

Romeo Crennel was named interim head coach entering this week's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Texans (0-4) host the Jaguars (1-3) at 1 p.m. EST Sunday at NRG Stadium.

