Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson missed Wednesday's practice because of a knee injury.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media that Jackson's knee injury is considered minor. According to the outlets, the reigning NFL MVP was held out for precautionary reasons ahead of Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

This is only the third practice that Jackson has missed during the regular season in his three-year NFL career. It's the first time he has sat out since being absent from a Week 10 practice in November due to an illness.

Jackson was pulled from Baltimore's 31-17 win over the Washington Football Team on Sunday with 4:24 left in the game. It was assumed the dual-threat quarterback was removed because of the Ravens' 21-point lead at the time.

With Jackson sidelined Wednesday, backup signal-caller Robert Griffin III took the reps with the first-team offense.

In four games this season, Jackson has completed 68.4% of his passes for 769 yards, seven touchdowns and one interception. He has added 39 carries for 235 yards and one rushing score.