Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Aaron Rodgers threw for 327 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Green Bay Packers to a dominant win over the Atlanta Falcons and cap off Week 4 of the NFL season on Monday Night Football.

Rodgers had just six incompletions and threw three of his touchdowns in the first half of the 30-16 victory at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Rodgers threw three touchdown passes to Packers tight end Robert Tonyan.

Advertisement

"Aaron had a nice little look in his eye tonight, so I was just trying to roll with that," Tonyan told reporters.

Packers linebacker Za'Darius Smith had six tackles, four tackles for a loss and three sacks in the win. Smith now leads the NFL with five sacks.

RELATED Chicago Bears sign veteran RB Lamar Miller to practice squad

"We're trying to get after the quarterback. It comes with [pass] coverage," Smith said. "When we're rattling the quarterback, it comes with picks [interceptions]. We all play as one to try to be dominant in the pass game."

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan completed 28 of 39 passes for 285 yards. He did not throw a touchdown pass or an interception.

Packers running back Aaron Jones also had 111 yards from scrimmage and a score on 20 touches. Fellow Packers running back Jamaal Williams added 105 yards from scrimmage on 16 touches.

Rodgers connected with Jones for his first touchdown pass five minutes into the game. Falcons kicker Elliott Fry then made a 23-yard field goal midway through the second quarter to make the score 7-3.

RELATED Kansas City Chiefs star DT Chris Jones inactive against New England Patriots

Rodgers threw touchdown tosses to Tonyan on each of the Packers next two drives to make the score 20-3 at halftime.

The Falcons attempted to rally as Todd Gurley scored a five-yard rushing touchdown on Atlanta's first drive of the second half, but Rodgers answered with another touchdown pass to Tonyan.

Gurley scored another rushing touchdown on the Falcons next drive to cut the Packers lead to 11 points. Packers kicker Mason Crosby then made a 48-yard field goal on the next possession for the final points of the game.

"Our second quarter [of the season] cannot look like our first," Falcons coach Dan Quinn said of his team's 0-4 record. "I expect those two quarters to look a lot different. We did not get what we came here to get."

The Packers (4-0) face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 4:25 p.m. EDT Sunday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. The Falcons host the Carolina Panthers at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.