Oct. 5 (UPI) -- The Kansas City Chiefs will be without star defensive tackle Chris Jones for their Monday night game against the New England Patriots.
Jones, who leads the Chiefs with 3 1/2 sacks this season, was limited in practice throughout the week because of a groin injury. The team listed him as questionable on the final injury report of the week before ruling him out shortly before kickoff.
Mike Pennel is expected to start in place of Jones against the Patriots. Pennel returned last week after missing the first two games of the season due to an NFL suspension.
Jones has recorded 28 sacks over the past three seasons, including 15 1/2 in the 2018 campaign. In three games this year, he has notched 12 total tackles, 3 1/2 sacks and two forced fumbles.
Kansas City linebacker Darius Harris, defensive end Demone Harris, offensive lineman Yasir Durant and tight end Ricky Seals-Jones also were declared inactive for the matchup.
The Chiefs (3-0) host the Patriots (2-1) on Monday night after the game was postponed due to the coronavirus.
