Oct. 5 (UPI) -- The Chicago Bears have signed veteran running back Lamar Miller to their practice squad, the team announced Monday.

The Bears are expected to eventually promote Miller to the active roster as the replacement for all-purpose back Tarik Cohen, who sustained a season-ending torn ACL in Week 3 against the Atlanta Falcons.

The 29-year-old Miller is a former Pro Bowl selection who ran for over 1,000 yards with both the Miami Dolphins (2014) and Houston Texans (2016). He spent training camp with the New England Patriots but hasn't played since suffering a major knee injury in the 2019 preseason.

The Dolphins selected Miller in the fourth round of the 2012 NFL Draft out of Miami. In 105 career games with the Dolphins and Texans, he has recorded 5,864 rushing yards and 32 touchdowns on 1,354 carries. He also has notched 209 receptions for 1,565 yards and eight receiving scores.

The Bears released former seventh-round pick Stephen Denmark -- a defensive back -- in a corresponding roster move.