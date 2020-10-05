Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Carson Wentz rallied the Philadelphia Eagles for a second-half comeback over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football to notch their first win of the season.

The Eagles trailed 14-8 midway through the third quarter before they posted 14 unanswered points to secure the 25-20 triumph at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

"It was just a huge night for us to rally around a bunch of new faces [players] making plays," Wentz told reporters.

Wentz completed 18 of 28 passes for 193 yards, one passing score, a rushing touchdown and an interception. All-Pro tight end George Kittle had 15 catches for 183 yards and a touchdown for the 49ers.

San Francisco quarterback Nick Mullens was benched for C.J. Beathard in the fourth quarter after he threw his second interception of the game.

Neither team could get much going early on. They exchanged punts on the first two drives of the game before Wentz threw an interception to 49ers linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair on the Eagles' second attempt. Wentz mounted an eight-play, 61-yard scoring drive on Philadelphia's next possession.

The Eagles quarterback, who ran for an 11-yard score to end the drive, completed a short pass to Zach Ertz for a two-point conversion that gave the Eagles an 8-0 lead.

49ers rookie wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk ran for a 38-yard touchdown on the next drive to make the score 8-7 with 31 seconds remaining in the first quarter. Neither team scored in the second quarter.

The 49ers had a chance to score late in the first half, but Mullens threw an interception while at the Philadelphia 14-yard line.

San Francisco took a 14-8 lead on a 12-play, 75-yard drive to start the second half before Eagles kicker Jake Elliott made a 35-yard field goal on the next possession.

Wentz then led another touchdown drive and threw a 42-yard score to Travis Fulgham with 5:57 remaining. Mullens threw an interception to Eagles linebacker Alex Singleton on the first play of the 49ers' next drive, who returned the pick for a 30-yard touchdown to give the Eagles a 25-14 edge.

The 49ers answered with a Jerick McKinnon touchdown on the next drive, but did not return to the end zone for the rest of the game.

Beathard completed 14 of 19 passes for 138 yards in relief of Mullens. McKinnon had 97 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown on 21 touches.

Cre'von LeBlanc had a sack and a forced fumble for the Eagles. Josh Sweat, Hassan Ridgeway and Genard Avery also had sacks for the Eagles.

Rodney McLeod had a game-high seven tackles and an interception in the win.

"I just didn't like the rhythm of our whole team," 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. "We'll have to go back to the drawing board on Monday."

The 49ers (2-2) next host the Miami Dolphins at 4:05 p.m. EDT Sunday and the Eagles (1-2-1) travel to face the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 p.m. EDT at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.