Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick completed 29 of 45 passes for 315 yards and two interceptions in a loss to the Seattle Seahawks Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla. Photo by Rhona Wise/EPA-EFE

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Oct. 4 (UPI) -- The Seattle Seahawks allowed the Miami Dolphins to hang around for three quarters before NFL MVP frontrunner Russell Wilson shut the door on upset hopes with a big fourth quarter Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Wilson completed 24 of 34 passes for 360 yards, two scores and an interception in the 31-23 win at Hard Rock Stadium. The Seahawks quarterback tied Peyton Manning's mark for the most touchdown passes through the first four weeks of a season (16) in NFL history.

"We are really pleased to come down here and get a win and finish off the first quarter of the season," Seahawks coach Pete Carroll told reporters.

Seahawks running back Chris Carson had 18 touches for 97 yards from scrimmage and two scores in the win. Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick completed 29 of 45 passes for 315 yards and two interceptions and ran for a touchdown.

"I walked out of this game feeling terrible and feeling like a lot of guys played well enough to win this game, and I wasn't one of them," Fitzpatrick said.

Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders made five field goals as the Miami offense struggled to get into the end zone throughout the game.

Seahawks defensive end Benson Mayowa hit Fitzpatrick's arm on the first drive of the game, which forced an errant throw that was intercepted by Seahawks cornerback Ryan Neal.

Seattle scored five plays later when Carson ran in for a three-yard touchdown.

Sanders then made a 41-yard field goal with 2:37 remaining in the first quarter. Seahawks kicker Jason Myers answered with a 55-yard field goal at the end of the quarter to give the Seahawks a 10-3 lead.

Sanders made another field goal for the Dolphins 29 seconds before halftime.

The Seahawks answered with a four-play, 75-yard drive that took just 21 seconds. Wilson connected with running back Travis Homer on a three-yard touchdown pass to end the drive and give Seattle a 17-9 lead at the break.

Sanders made his fourth field goal of the game with 4:12 remaining in the third quarter to cut the Seahawks lead to 17-12. He added a 29-yard field goal midway through the fourth quarter to cut the Seahawks lead to two points.

Wilson answered with a six-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. He threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to David Moore in the right corner of the end zone to end the drive and increase Seattle's lead.

Seahawks cornerback Shaquill Griffin intercepted Fitzpatrick on the next drive. Carson ran in for his second touchdown of the game two plays later to give the Seahawks a 31-15 lead.

Fitzpatrick then led an eight-play, 75-yard scoring drive on the Dolphins next possession. He scored a 10-yard rushing touchdown and converted a two-point conversion to end the drive, which made the score 31-23.

Seattle ran out the clock on the next drive to secure the victory and move to 4-0 on the season.

Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner had 10 tackles in the win. D.K. Metcalf had four catches for 106 yards for the Seahawks.

Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker had 10 catches for 110 yards in the loss.

"We just didn't play well enough in the fourth quarter," Dolphins coach Brian Flores said. "We didn't get it done offensively or defensively. I have to coach better and we have to play better."

The Dolphins (1-3) battle the San Francisco 49ers at 4:05 p.m. EDT on Oct. 11 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. The Seahawks host the Minnesota Vikings at 8:20 p.m. EDT on Oct. 11 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle.