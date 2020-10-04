Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson reached 5,000 passing yards and 2,000 rushing yards faster than any player in NFL history during Sunday's 31-17 win over the Washington Football Team.

Jackson recorded the historic feat in his 35th career game, which surpassed former dual-threat star Michael Vick (39 games).

Entering Sunday's contest, Jackson needed 96 passing yards to reach the 5,000-yard milestone. He set the record on a 25-yard touchdown pass to tight end Mark Andrews in the second quarter.

"Lamar played great out there," Andrews said. "So when you have a guy like 'eight' it's just fun to fly around and play games, and it was a good win."

Jackson also showed off his running ability with a 50-yard touchdown run earlier in the second quarter -- the longest of his career. It was the longest touchdown run by a quarterback in the last five seasons.

With Jackson's strike to Andrews and his 50-yard scamper, it marked the first time a player had a touchdown run of 50 or more yards and a touchdown pass of at least 25 yards since Marcus Mariota in 2015.

"Lamar came up and just made some big touchdown throws, scramble plays [and] plays where he had great vision," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said. "So, probably the key to the game right there."

Jackson completed 14 of 21 throws for 193 yards, two touchdowns and one interception against Washington. He ran for 53 yards and one score on seven carries.

The Ravens (3-1) play the Cincinnati Bengals (1-2-1) next Sunday in an AFC North matchup.