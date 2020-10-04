Ravens' Lamar Jackson reaches historic milestone in win over Washington
By
Connor Grott
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson became the fastest player in league history to reach 5,000 passing yards and 2,000 rushing yards in Sunday's win over the Washington Football Team. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Oct. 4 (UPI) --Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson reached 5,000 passing yards and 2,000 rushing yards faster than any player in NFL history during Sunday's 31-17 win over the Washington Football Team.
Jackson recorded the historic feat in his 35th career game, which surpassed former dual-threat star Michael Vick (39 games).
Advertisement
Entering Sunday's contest, Jackson needed 96 passing yards to reach the 5,000-yard milestone. He set the record on a 25-yard touchdown pass to tight end Mark Andrews in the second quarter.
"Lamar played great out there," Andrews said. "So when you have a guy like 'eight' it's just fun to fly around and play games, and it was a good win."
Jackson also showed off his running ability with a 50-yard touchdown run earlier in the second quarter -- the longest of his career. It was the longest touchdown run by a quarterback in the last five seasons.
With Jackson's strike to Andrews and his 50-yard scamper, it marked the first time a player had a touchdown run of 50 or more yards and a touchdown pass of at least 25 yards since Marcus Mariota in 2015.
"Lamar came up and just made some big touchdown throws, scramble plays [and] plays where he had great vision," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said. "So, probably the key to the game right there."
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (R) greets Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson after defeating the Ravens 34-20 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Monday. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
The Ravens' Lamar Jackson (R) is sacked for a loss by Chiefs defenders. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
The Ravens' Miles Boykin (60) is unable to make the end zone catch under pressure from the Chiefs' Rashad Fenton. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
A limited number of football fans occupy the stands. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
Mahomes scrambles for yardage against the Ravens. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
The Ravens' Lamar Jackson (L) pushes the Chiefs' Juan Thornhill away during the first half. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to throw the ball against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans on Sunday. Rodgers completed 21 of 32 passes in the Packers' 37-30 triumph. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo
The Saints' Alvin Kamara (R) runs past the Packers' Jaire Alexander. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI.. | License Photo
Packers linebacker Za'Darius Smith (C) celebrates with teammates after recovering a fumble. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo
The Cincinnati Bengals' Auden Tate (C) is tackled by the Philadelphia Eagles' Trevor Williams (L) and Jalen Mills. The game ended in a tie, 23-23. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo
The Eagles' Carson Wentz throws the ball against the Bengals. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo
The Bengals' Joe Burrow throws the ball against the Eagles. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo
Wentz (C) runs the ball against the Bengals. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo
The Eagles' Greg Ward runs past the Bengals' Mackensie Alexander. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo
New England Patriots' Deatrich Wise Jr. celebrates after a fumble recovery in the end zone for a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders in Foxborough, Mass., on Sunday. The Patriots defeated the Raiders 36-20. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
The Patriots' Jason McCourty (L) and linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley (R) reach for a pass intended for Las Vegas Raiders' Josh Jacobs. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
The Patriots' J.J. Taylor (L) charges past the Raiders' Maurice Hurst on a carry. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
From left to right, Patriots' Julian Edelman and Cam Newton congratulate Rex Burkhead on a touchdown. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo