Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Rams star cornerback Jalen Ramsey and New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate were involved in a physical altercation after Sunday's game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.
Moments after the Rams secured a 17-9 win over the Giants, Tate and Ramsey approached each other near midfield and engaged in a fight. According to ESPN and the New York Post, punches were thrown in the brawl, which spilled to the turf as teammates, coaches and staff members attempted to break up the scuffle.
In addition to the on-field altercation, Ramsey waited outside the Giants' locker room for Tate after the teams left the field, according to ESPN. However, there wasn't a second confrontation between the players.
When asked about the incident, Rams head coach Sean McVay said he was unsure what transpired.
"I was shaking hands and kind of got in the middle," McVay said. "Fortunately, got it broken up and nothing occurred from there."
Giants head coach Joe Judge also said he was uncertain about the details of the altercation.
"Obviously, want to do our fighting between the whistles for 60 minutes," Judge said. "I don't know all the details, so I'm going to reserve comment until I find out everything."
Tate and Ramsey -- both of whom played high school football in Nashville -- have publicly feuded over a family situation since last year. Ramsey shares two young daughters with Tate's younger sister, Breanna.
Ramsey ended a long-term relationship with Tate's sister during her pregnancy last summer, according to the Post. The All-Pro cornerback posted a picture of himself with his new girlfriend on social media last October, and a fan brought the image to Tate's attention.
The fan suggested Tate should "have words" with Ramsey. Tate replied: "He know he gonna have to see me."
In the fourth quarter, Tate caught a short pass before Ramsey delivered a big hit on him for a 1-yard loss. Ramsey popped up after the play and celebrated with his teammates.
Ramsey finished with five total tackles and a tackle for a loss. Tate had four receptions for 20 yards on six targets.
