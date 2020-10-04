Joe Burrow earns first NFL win as Bengals beat Jaguars
Connor Grott
Burrow completed 25 of his 36 pass attempts for 300 yards, one touchdown and an interception. He became the first rookie signal-caller in NFL history to throw for 300 or more yards in three consecutive games.
"It gets the monkey off your back a little bit," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said. "That's the truth. You got to get that first win of the season. A lot of the small things that pop over the weeks when you're not winning, they add up.
"So to get that first win, everybody gets that pressure off of him a little bit. Now we can just free up and go play ball."
Bengals running back Joe Mixon rushed for 151 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries to help his rookie quarterback earn that elusive first win. He also added a third score on a 9-yard swing pass from Burrow late in the second quarter.
In total, the Bengals (1-2-1) accumulated 505 offensive yards against the Jaguars, and the team's struggling offensive line allowed only one sack.
"The O-line played really, really well today," Burrow said. "They've taken a lot of heat the last couple weeks, and I was super happy for those guys to have the game they did today and they're going to continue to build on it. I know they are."
