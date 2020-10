Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) is tackled by Jacksonville Jaguars defensive back Josh Jones (29) during the second half of play. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Drew Sample (89) fights to make the catch against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laviska Shenault (10) breaks free from Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Josh Bynes (56) during the first half of play. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) runs in for the touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half of play. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew throws under pressure against the Cincinnati Bengals. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

Cincinnati Bengals defensive back William Jackson (22) brings down Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (30) during the first half of play. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

Cincinnati Bengals defensive back William Jackson (22) attempts to tackle Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (30) during the first half of play. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Jordan Evans (50) makes the interception on a throw by Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew during the first half of play. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) fights to break free from Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack (44) during the first half of play. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) makes the touchdown catch under pressure from Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback D.J. Hayden (25) during the first half of play. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) fights to break free from Jacksonville Jaguars defensive back Chris Claybrooks (27) during the first half of play. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) tries to make the catch with Jacksonville Jaguars defensive back Tre Herndon (37) covering him during the first half of play. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) is tackled by Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Joe Schobert (47) during the second half of play. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) celebrates with teammate A.J. Green (18) after scoring a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half of play. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs the football as Jacksonville Jaguars defender Cassius Marsh (54) attempts to tackle him during the second half of play. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

Cincinnati Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws under pressure from Jacksonville Jaguars pass rusher Myles Jack (44) during the first half of play Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Rookie quarterback Joe Burrow, the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft, secured his first NFL victory in the Cincinnati Bengals' 33-25 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium.

Burrow completed 25 of his 36 pass attempts for 300 yards, one touchdown and an interception. He became the first rookie signal-caller in NFL history to throw for 300 or more yards in three consecutive games.

Advertisement

"It gets the monkey off your back a little bit," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said. "That's the truth. You got to get that first win of the season. A lot of the small things that pop over the weeks when you're not winning, they add up.

"So to get that first win, everybody gets that pressure off of him a little bit. Now we can just free up and go play ball."

Bengals running back Joe Mixon rushed for 151 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries to help his rookie quarterback earn that elusive first win. He also added a third score on a 9-yard swing pass from Burrow late in the second quarter.

In total, the Bengals (1-2-1) accumulated 505 offensive yards against the Jaguars, and the team's struggling offensive line allowed only one sack.

"The O-line played really, really well today," Burrow said. "They've taken a lot of heat the last couple weeks, and I was super happy for those guys to have the game they did today and they're going to continue to build on it. I know they are."

Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew was 27 for 40 for 351 yards and two touchdowns. He also threw one pick and was sacked three times.

James Robinson led the Jags (1-3) with 75 rushing yards on 17 carries. D.J. Chark Jr. had eight catches for 95 yards and two receiving scores.

The Bengals travel to play the Baltimore Ravens next Sunday, while the Jaguars visit the Houston Texans.