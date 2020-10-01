Oct. 1 (UPI) -- The NFL announced on Thursday that a Week 4 game between the Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers will be played in a future week after another Titans player and staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

The announcement came a day after the league said the game, which had been planned for 1 p.m. EDT Sunday in Nashville, would be postponed to Monday or Tuesday. The NFL did not provide a date for the rescheduled game.

Advertisement

"The decision to postpone the game was made to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel," the league said in a statement. "The Titans facility will remain closed and the team will continue to have no in-person activities until further notice."

Tennessee announced Tuesday that three players and five staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The team had an additional player test positive Wednesday before an additional round of tests revealed Thursday that another player and staff member tested positive.

The Titans faced the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday in Minneapolis. Both teams suspended in-person football activities at team facilities after the news of the positive tests.

The Vikings, who have not had any players or staff members test positive since Sunday,- plan to play against the Houston Texans on Sunday in Houston.

The Titans are scheduled to face the Buffalo Bills at 1 p.m. EDT Oct. 11 in Nashville. The Steelers are scheduled to host the Philadelphia Eagles at 1 p.m. EDT Oct. 11 in Pittsburgh.

The Titans have bye in Week 7. The Steelers have a bye in week 8.