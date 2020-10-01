Oct. 1 (UPI) -- The NFL announced on Thursday that a Week 4 game between the Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers will be played in a future week after another Titans player and staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
The announcement came a day after the league said the game, which had been planned for 1 p.m. EDT Sunday in Nashville, would be postponed to Monday or Tuesday. The NFL did not provide a date for the rescheduled game.
"The decision to postpone the game was made to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel," the league said in a statement. "The Titans facility will remain closed and the team will continue to have no in-person activities until further notice."
Tennessee announced Tuesday that three players and five staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The team had an additional player test positive Wednesday before an additional round of tests revealed Thursday that another player and staff member tested positive.
The Titans faced the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday in Minneapolis. Both teams suspended in-person football activities at team facilities after the news of the positive tests.
The Vikings, who have not had any players or staff members test positive since Sunday,- plan to play against the Houston Texans on Sunday in Houston.
The Titans are scheduled to face the Buffalo Bills at 1 p.m. EDT Oct. 11 in Nashville. The Steelers are scheduled to host the Philadelphia Eagles at 1 p.m. EDT Oct. 11 in Pittsburgh.
The Titans have bye in Week 7. The Steelers have a bye in week 8.
This week in the National Football League
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (R) greets Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson after defeating the Ravens 34-20
at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Monday. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
The Ravens' Lamar Jackson (R) is sacked for a loss by Chiefs defenders. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
The Ravens' Miles Boykin (60) is unable to make the end zone catch under pressure from the Chiefs' Rashad Fenton. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
A limited number of football fans occupy the stands. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
Mahomes scrambles for yardage against the Ravens. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
The Ravens' Lamar Jackson (L) pushes the Chiefs' Juan Thornhill away during the first half. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to throw the ball against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans on Sunday. Rodgers completed 21 of 32 passes in the Packers' 37-30 triumph.
Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo
The Saints' Alvin Kamara (R) runs past the Packers' Jaire Alexander. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI.. | License Photo
Packers linebacker Za'Darius Smith (C) celebrates with teammates after recovering a fumble. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo
The Cincinnati Bengals' Auden Tate (C) is tackled by the Philadelphia Eagles' Trevor Williams (L) and Jalen Mills. The game ended in a tie, 23-23. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo
The Eagles' Carson Wentz throws the ball against the Bengals. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo
The Bengals' Joe Burrow throws the ball against the Eagles. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo
Wentz (C) runs the ball against the Bengals. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo
The Eagles' Greg Ward runs past the Bengals' Mackensie Alexander. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo
New England Patriots' Deatrich Wise Jr. celebrates after a fumble recovery in the end zone for a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders in Foxborough, Mass., on Sunday. The Patriots defeated the Raiders 36-20. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
The Patriots' Jason McCourty (L) and linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley (R) reach for a pass intended for Las Vegas Raiders' Josh Jacobs. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
The Patriots' J.J. Taylor (L) charges past the Raiders' Maurice Hurst on a carry. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
From left to right, Patriots' Julian Edelman and Cam Newton congratulate Rex Burkhead on a touchdown. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo